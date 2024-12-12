We should have asked more questions about ObamaCare

As a veteran of the ObamaCare debates of 2009-10, I am not surprised that health care is more expensive. Many of us back then were calling for tax credits so that people could buy private policies and an option to cover those with medical issues. Unfortunately, the Democrats got their Affordable Health Care and nothing is affordable today.

The complaints grow by the day. Let's check this out from CBS:

Health insurance costs are far outpacing inflation, leaving more consumers on the hook each year for thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket expenses. At the same time, some insurers are rejecting nearly one in five claims. That double whammy is leaving Americans paying more for coverage yet sometimes feeling like they're getting less in return, experts say.

Are you surprised that the top cause of bankruptcy in the U.S. is health care-related debt? According to the aforementioned article, the average health insurance premium for families is $25,572 per year. That's a number that most of us associate with a mortgage or renting an apartment.

What happened in 2010? Nobody wanted to challenge President Obama's signature legislation. The media just gave the Affordable Health Act the benefit of the doubt that it'd be affordable.

What do we do now? First, let's start by recognizing that it did not work. We need to replace AHCA with tax credits so that a 60-year-old woman does not have to buy a policy that covers maternity or allows a single 23-year-old young man a chance to buy a high deductible policy.

So we are back to square one because ObamaCare was not what we were told it would be.

