Make American Healthcare Great Again

The new fifth column of Democrat and RINO resisters to all things Trump is emerging. Medical care “experts” begin taunting Trump about his never offering an alternative to ObamaCare in his first term. They are incorrect.

The American Health Care Act (AHCA) of 2017, often called "TrumpCare," was a well-reasoned proposal aimed at repealing and replacing ObamaCare. The AHCA, by significantly changing the way health insurance is regulated and funded in America primarily focused on correcting flaws in the individual mandate, providing tax credits based on age rather than income, and allowing states more flexibility in designing healthcare plans… essentially transferring more control to states and away from the federal government. Rational offerings of effective local healthcare plans allowed competition to over time reduce healthcare costs significantly. The offered plans would underscore the strong emphasis on the role of the patient, family, and their physician in healthcare decisions as one could readily see in reading the more concisely written AHCA. TrumpCare was very close to passing in 2017 but John McCain voted no in melodramatic defiance of Donald Trump.

The many hundreds more pages to read in ObamaCare illustrate the emphasis on endless layers of government bureaucrats mandating regulations and influencing healthcare decision-making -- not patients and their providers. As one read the voluminous ACA the line, “and The Secretary shall…” implement this and that regulation predominated the legislative verbiage. The current continuing and mushrooming costs and regulations of Obamacare are readily apparent -- reflecting the continuing lie of Obama that, “you can keep your doctor.”

Hopefully, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Dr. Ben Carson, and other advisors to President Trump will review the crucial elements of ObamaCare of 2017 to be offered to the American people again. If it had been implemented in 2017 our current Obamacare floundering financial leviathan would not be America’s problem. Let’s make American healthcare great again.

Image: Pix4Free/Nick Youngson