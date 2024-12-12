Speaking of heretics…

I'll say one thing for Nancy Pelosi, she's reliable. Whatever the issue may be, she can be counted on to take the wrong position, each and every single time.

And when she's confronted on it, when she's presented with incontrovertible evidence, not only does she double down, she wraps herself in a cloak of righteous indignation and projects the argument back onto her accuser. She's not wrong, you see, it's the other person. It doesn't matter who her accuser is or what the issue under discussion might be, in her own mind Nancy is always right.

In 2009 Pope Benedict XVI told her during their 15-minute meeting that Catholic politicians have a duty to protect life “at all stages of its development.” The Vatican did not mention any other topics of discussion and allowed no photographs or videos of the meeting. It might be petty of me but I suspect that the Holy Father may not have wanted to have an image of the two of them hanging on her office wall.

Pelosi's office stated that she, "...praise[d] the Church’s leadership in fighting poverty, hunger and global warming, as well as the Holy Father’s dedication to religious freedom..."

Pelosi has gone to the mat with her own Archbishop over the issue. So much so that he, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, has forbidden her from receiving Communion in his Diocese. He said he made this decision, "...after numerous attempts to speak with her to help her understand the grave evil she is perpetrating, the scandal she is causing and the danger to her own soul she is risking."

Priests, bishops, and even popes can be wrong. But when they make a statement that reiterates official Church teaching you can take it to the bank.

Not one to follow rules or directions with which she disagrees, Pelosi responded, “I received Communion anyway. That’s his problem, not mine. My Catholic faith is, Christ is my savior. It has nothing to do with the bishops.”

Or Popes either, evidently. Say what you will about Pope Francis, his stance on abortion is clear -- he opposes it. One wishes his voice was a little louder on the ground, however. He met with Pelosi in 2021 and the picture of them shaking hands is… interesting. I would have loved to have been a fly on the wall during their conversation.

Before the Supreme Court returned the abortion issue to the states in Dobbs vs Jackson, Pelosi mentioned her efforts to codify abortion into federal law through the Woman's Health Protection Act saying, “When you have five children in six years and one week, we can discuss this issue… That was great for me; that’s not necessarily great for other people. And it shouldn’t be up to any of us to decide what a woman and her family, her husband and her partner decides is right for them and their family and their future child-bearing possibilities. So, it’s scary. It’s really scary… And I say that as a practicing Catholic."

On another occasion she said, “It isn’t about what is your religious belief. It’s what is the right of people to make their own decisions and the size and time or if they’re going to have a family. This really gets me burned up, in case you didn’t notice, because, again, I’m very Catholic -- devout, practicing, all of that. They would like to throw me out, but I’m not going, because I don’t want to make their day.”

I find her self-identification as a Catholic particularly infuriating since she does so while publicly repudiating an article of Church doctrine that has remained unchanged for over two millennia. How many women, Catholic or otherwise have listened to what this woman says and made the decision to abort their babies? Nancy Pelosi is standing on a mountain of 66 million dead children and trying to claim the moral high road.

It’s despicable. I don’t know who she’s listening to, but I’ll lay long odds it isn’t Jesus.

2 Timothy 4:3 For the time will come when people will not put up with sound doctrine. Instead, to suit their own desires, they will gather around them a great number of teachers to say what their itching ears want to hear.

