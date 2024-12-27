The coming showdown between Trump’s government and Democrat governors

There were a couple of overwhelming issues driving Trump’s return to the White House. One was the horrible Biden economy; the other was illegal immigration. It turns out that Americans don’t like having millions of people—many of them criminals and terrorists, and most of them instantly dependent on government largesse or charity—flooding America without any regard for our immigration laws. However, Democrats, especially Democrat governors, are still invested in illegal immigration. Currently, the Trump administration claims it’s ready for their lawless plans.

Since Biden took office, over 10.8 million people are known to have entered America illegally. All brought with them disease, poverty, ignorance, and values antithetical to American values—and I say that last with great assurance because they come from either socialist, Islamic, or completely anarchic nations. There have also been almost 3 million known “gotaways.” The number of unknown “gotaways” is...well, unknown, although I’d estimate several million more.

The people coming in aren’t merely economic burdens on America and drags on a coherent, cohesive American culture. Hundreds are on our terrorist watchlists, and uncounted numbers (tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands, or even millions?) are from countries that are state sponsors of terrorism. Moreover, as terrible stories have revealed, many of these illegal aliens are killers.

Image by Grok.

There is no benefit to America and Americans from this flood of illegal aliens. Yet, peculiarly, Democrats continue to be deeply invested in them. And no one is more invested than Gavin Newsom. This is all about political power.

California, as America’s most populous state, has the single largest contingent in the House—and the long count in California, which I believe was completely dishonest, was used to benefit from this fact by shrinking the true Republican House majority.

This huge House contingent relies on the decennial census, and therein lies a story.

In 2020, California had the largest population, coming in at 39,538,223 people. However, estimates are that California has close to 2 million illegal aliens, bringing the population down to 37.5 million or so. This number is only a guess, though. I suspect that the illegal alien population is far greater than that, something that would affect California’s representation in the House.

If the illegal aliens in California and other blue states were discounted, that would affect the number of House seats those Democrat states could claim. While knocking illegal aliens out of the census count would mean fewer Texas and Florida representatives, it would also mean far more representatives from other solidly red states, which have gained population largely because of California’s exodus.

That’s why it’s important to note the dirty little secret in California’s boast that its population is rebounding from COVID. As even the Los Angeles Times admits, that rebound is driven by immigration. I can guarantee you that the bulk of those immigrants are some of the way more than 10.8 million people Biden’s team has illegally let into America.

With that background, you can understand why Gavin Newsom is boasting about all the ways he’s going to protect illegal immigrants in his state from federal law. The Daily Wire reports:

California Governor Gavin Newsom is working on a potential plan to counteract the new Trump administration’s plans for mass deportations, an early idea of how blue states could try to hamstring federal authorities looking to remove illegal migrants. The draft of the plan, called the “Immigrant Support Network Concept” suggests the “creation of an Immigrant Support Network comprised of regional ‘hubs’ to connect at-risk individuals, their families, and communities with community systems — such as legal services, schools, labor unions, local governments, etc,” Politico reported.

The useful idiots involved see their role in this as a neo-Underground Railroad, although they’d be hard-pressed to state a moral principle behind it other than to say that national sovereignty is “unfair.” Newsom, of course, is certainly more cynical in his approach to this completely illegal activity.

Incoming Border Tsar Tom Homan, thankfully, is talking tough. In the article quoted, he’s speaking not about Newsom but about the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, which insists that it will continue to be an illegal alien sanctuary. The broader principles, though, apply to all Democrat districts that plan to violate federal law:

Border Czar Tom Homan says he knows how to deal with the San Diego County Board of Supervisors that wants to block President-elect Donald Trump’s deportation policy: send in more Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. The Democrat-controlled board voted in December to expand California’s sanctuary laws that stop law enforcement in the state from assisting or cooperating with ICE agents to find illegal immigrants. San Diego has gone even farther and prevents police from notifying ICE about illegals who have committed violent crimes such as rape and child abuse. Homan told the Daily Caller News Foundaton [sic] that new law is ridiculous. “Rather than arresting an illegal alien criminal in the safety and security of a county jail where we know he doesn’t have weapons, they’re forcing ICE officers into the streets, into neighborhoods to find these people,” Homan told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “It’s ridiculous.” “[Sanctuary laws] make it more difficult, but it doesn’t mean we’re not going to do it,” Homan said. “It just means we’ll have more agents in San Diego because rather than one guy arresting a guy in a jail — we have to send a whole team to safely arrest a guy, so they can expect a lot more agents in that jurisdiction.”

Homan has in the past expressed a willingness to arrest local politicians, too.

The big question is whether Homan is talking tough or whether he’ll do as he says. The Trump administration must also have the courage to stand up to carefully shopped federal judges. These leftists in robes will do everything they can to thwart the administration’s efforts to apply the rule of law to the border, to the myriad illegal aliens swarming across America, and to the politicians and their followers who blatantly violate immigration laws.