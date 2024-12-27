Some Canadians actually like Trump's idea of annexing Canada to the U.S.

When President Trump bruited the idea of annexing Canada for national security purposes, and wolfishly told Canada's pansy prime minister, Justin Trudeau, that he'd make a great governor of America's 51st state, I didn't expect any Canadian takers for the idea.

Turns out I was wrong.

According to Colin Rugg:

REPORT: Canadians respond to Donald Trump's offer of taking over Canada, say his proposal "sounds good to us."



Based.



The comments come after Trump's Christmas Day message where he said Canadians would get a 60% tax cut if they agreed to become a US state.



Alberta resident… pic.twitter.com/OOAyZF5JIS — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 26, 2024

NEW: Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, a Canadian, says he likes the idea of combining the US and Canadian economies, says he is heading to Mar-a-Lago to start the talks.



O'Leary said half of Canadians are interested in Trump's proposal.



"[Canadians] want to hear more... what this… pic.twitter.com/ss2sjIADBC — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 26, 2024

Here, too:

Canadians are now BEGGING TRUMP to take over Canada..



25 DAYS! pic.twitter.com/9w21BaGfkq — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) December 26, 2024

The Free Press did some reporting:

Canada has become stagnant, a place where potential is squandered, and ambition dies. Trump may have been trolling Canada, but meet the Canadians who think the only way to save Canada is for it become the 51st state. My latest for @TheFP . https://t.co/vOtAZLJyEL — Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) December 27, 2024

In numbers and in the concept of nationhood, the picture the Free Press found looks like this:

A recent poll found that 13 percent of Canadians favor becoming America’s 51st state. Among supporters of the country’s Conservative Party, that number rises to 21 percent. In the western province of Alberta, support stands at 19 percent. Those figures are far from a majority, but how many Americans would even consider becoming Canadian? It’s almost unthinkable. I spoke to a dozen Canadians who said they were ready to pay fealty to Uncle Sam. Barbara Murphy, 75, who lives on a farm in Milton, Ontario, and runs a pottery business, was one of them. “I wouldn’t fight for Canada because no one fights for it. Canadians are a kept people,” Murphy told me. “They have no idea who they are.” Murphy agrees with Trudeau, who famously said that Canada is the world’s first “post-national state,” with no “core identity.” “We don’t celebrate our culture like the Americans because we’re embarrassed by it,” she added. Combine that sentiment with dissatisfaction over the national economy and you can see why some Canucks would prefer to be U.S. citizens. Average income per person in Canada is 73 percent of the U.S. level, and the country’s economy has been largely flat for a decade.

That is a massive, long-running failure of Canada's ruling class to instill either prosperity or even a sense of nationhood to its own citizens. Just as Venezuelans flee socialism to our south, Canadians flee socialism, too -- but standing in place. And that's sad. Combine it with the increasingly tyrannical rule of Canada's elites under Castreau -- throwing truck drivers into prison for COVID protests, for one -- and life is obviously getting pretty problematic over there, which, combined with a weak economy makes life intolerable as it is now.

Combine those factors, and it's not surprising that people would rather join a nation that still cares about those things, particularly since it's so culturally close and so physically near. Why not give every Canadian a U.S. passport, run the American flag up the pole, and tell them they can run their states the way they like?

Strategically, it makes sense, too, given the geopolitical challenges coming from Russia and China. Control of the Arctic is expected to be pivotal in coming years and a U.S.-Canadian union into a single state would effectively counter the potential threat that presents.

Voters can often be intuitive as to what is coming down the pike, and that may explain why so many Canadians would rather just scrap the idea of nationhood and join the U.S. They'd have security, the best security, they'd have a sense of place and that they belong there, there would be sanity in immigration law, there would be no need to fly to the states for medical treatment because the lines for health care in Canada are so long and the refusal rate is so high, while elderly people could rest easy knowing the euthanasia crowd will not be coming for them.

And speaking of the geostrategic picture, Canadians abroad have complained that consular help is weak when Canadians run into third world satrapies intent on throwing Canadians into their prisons on trumped-up charges, which a U.S. passport would fix quickly for them. Far fewer of them like to mess with American diplomatic muscle, and I'm speaking from firsthand knowledge of Canadians who tangled with these foreign satrapies.

Trump may be onto something with what had been seen as hamfisted diplomacy by the global elites, which it turns out, makes sense to many Canadians. We'd sure like them to become Americans if that is what they want.

Ditto for Greenlanders, large numbers of whom, polls show, would like to end Danish rule. The ground is ready in that region, too. Watch to see how Denmark reacts to any call for a referendum.

The Free Press's figures show that a significant minority of Canadians are up for joining with the states, which must have surprised critics. But now that the idea is out there, those numbers may grow, now that Trump has laid the idea out for them.

Image: Eclectic Arkie, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 3.0 Deed