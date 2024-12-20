Thank you, Mr. Musk, for creating the new town square

What a hullaballoo! The truth is coming out about what really happens in Congress with these grab-bag omnibus bills.

What caused the usual yawning head-nodding to veer into a fierce show of resistance to congressional business as usual? How did we reach a point at which there will not be any more legislation that costs us our precious labor be passed in a matter of hours without a thorough review by We the People and their elected representatives? How did this happen?

As well all know, the porkfest of a continuing resolution was thoroughly Grokked. One of the weapons behind its demise was the fact that the Federalist’s Senior Legal Correspondent Margot Cleveland assigned pages in the document to her followers based on their X handle and asked for thoughtful analyses of the myriad components of this document.

The result was that thousands commented on X, including many members of Congress, and addressed it throughout the whole constellation of social media fora. Hundreds of thousands engaged each other in the new e-village green. Strangers became allies and partners. Millions read the comments, especially those from prominent pundits with huge followings.

Everyone I know was talking about it—everyone, that is, except for my closest lefties. They just didn’t want to talk about anything political at all.

Elon has been saying, “You are the media now” recently, and this has resonated with We the People. It is having a ripple effect across all media platforms. It’s certainly upsetting the traditional journalism applecart. We are a deeply political population, with many millions of us invested in the processes whereby we are governed and informed. As we should be, half of all Americans are voting these days.

We are also well-educated, and some of us are very smart. Every possible subject is discussed widely on X, especially now that censorship of the conservative voice has been largely removed. Facts and opinions, ideas and experiences...all are informing our broad political decisions, as well as personal ideas about our own lives. It’s a great time for finding one’s voice.

Being well-informed is one of the democratic components of our constitutional republic. That we are able to be so is a testament to our founders’ commitment to freedom of speech. They, I suspect, would be delighted with the inclusion our electronic communication has brought to the collective voice as well as the individual voices of the American people.

Thank you, Elon Musk, for providing the sound system for today’s American voices and the Song of Freedom.

Anony Mee is the nom de blog of a retired public servant who X-tweets here.