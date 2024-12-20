Christmas in jeopardy: Thank a union member

Christmas is now officially in jeopardy.

Apparently, Teamsters Union workers are on strike and calamity will soon befall the nation.

The Teamsters Union erroneously decided that Tommy and Cindy-Lou who reside in Whoville don’t really need those presents under the tree this year.

Teamsters General President, Sean O’Brien said in a release, “If your package is delayed during the holidays, you can blame Amazon’s insatiable greed. We gave Amazon a clear deadline to come to the table and do right by our members. They ignored it.”

Sean and his fellow strikers plotting on Mount Crumpet might consider that Americans will not blame them for seeking better wages or benefits but rather for blackmailing the country during the holiday season.

Nice Christmas you got there America: It would be a shame if something happened to it.



2024 was an ugly year. Hurricanes, floods, school shootings, wildfires, murders, and assassination attempts, formed a cacophony of fear, hate and loathing. Hate permeated the air and filled the nation with despair. The presidential election finally concluded and the nation needs to rest and reflect. Christmas is the perfect season for love, tolerance and compassion for those less fortunate.



Christmas isn’t about presents wrapped under the tree. It is the time of the year that Christians celebrate Christ’s birth in Bethlehem. It is a time of giving and loving and doing something nice for others. It is a time to show kindness to strangers and display gratefulness for our country, our family and our God.

Christmas comes every year and 2024 will be no exception. The tree will be lit, the songs will be sung and families will feast with food and laughter.



Sean O’Brien should join the feast and thank God that his members have great jobs with an amazing company. Sean, you can negotiate in good faith with Amazon in 2025 but for now join America celebrating life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.



Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!



Image: Screen shot from Forbes Breaking News video

