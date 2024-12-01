'Rats flee their sinking ship, form a circular firing squad

Among Democrats, the house of cards is collapsing, the cheap suits are folding, the rats are scurrying for the exits, and we’re loving every second of it.

In 2019 Obama reportedly told Joe Biden that he didn't have to run.

Had Biden taken that advice we might not now be facing WWIII, but here we are.

The cataclysmic failures of the Biden administration are a matter of record. After propping him up for four years, is anyone touting his successes?

Biden’s selection of Kamala Harris for vice president mirrors Obama's selection of Biden.

She's like the copy of a copy -- so flawed she's impossible to listen to.

The Hindenburg at least managed a successful Atlantic crossing before it burst into flames, Kamala's campaign didn't do even that well. Joe endorsed her minutes after dropping out of the race, likely as retribution for being the first American president to undergo a coup from his own party.

Perhaps the Democrats intended to nominate California's governor, Gavin Newsom, or Pennsylvania's governor, Josh Shapiro, but Biden forced their hand.

Now that the dust is starting to settle they're all turning on each other and it's glorious.

When President-elect Trump began releasing his deportation plans, various celebrities, legacy news personalities, Democrat mayors and governors and foreign leaders vowed to resist and fight back. Like schoolyard bullies, they made a lot of noise until President Trump and Tom Homan stood up to them.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston vowed to mobilize police and citizens to stage a "Tiananmen Square" moment in the face of the mass deportations. He said he'd be willing to go to jail if that's what it took.

Homan took him up on it, saying he'd be happy to send him to jail and Johnston meekly caved.

New York City's Mayor Eric Adams and New York state's governor, Kathy Hochul, were once loud sanctuary proponents, now they're both pledging to work with President Trump on removing illegal aliens who commit crimes (other than the crime of entering the country illegally, of course). They must've heard Mr. Homan.

We see the same in foreign affairs.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resisted any suggestions for increased border security until Mr. Trump threatened to impose massive tariffs.

Now they're both re-thinking their country's policies with Trudeau releasing a video as well as making an unannounced trip to Mar-a-Lago.

It's the same with the mainstream media:

Speaking of unscheduled trips, Mark Zuckerburg, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski all suddenly went to see him in order to ... what? Apologize? Mend fences?

Zuckerberg could conceivably escape to his pricey Hawaiian compound, but Joe and Mika are watching their network’s ratings crash along with their prospects.

They’ve been calling him 'Hitler' for years and now they’re saying it’s “time to do something different.”

Like what? Report the news objectively? Even Whoopi Goldberg lashed out, this time against co-host Sunny Hostin after she launched another tiresome tirade replying, “What are you going to do?”

And we see a lot of this Democrats turning on one another.

George Clooney is purportedly furious at Obama for convincing him to be his mouthpiece in forcing Biden out.

Since their plan crumbled to dust, Obama has been MIA, perhaps trying to reassemble the shattered fragments of his legacy.

Imagine my concern.

Other Democrat backbiting is over money.

After reports surfaced that the Harris campaign blew through $1.5 billion in 100 days, James Carville is calling for an audit in order to “restore credibility and account for the funds.”

How’s that working out for the Pentagon?

Their dishonesty and inability to admit that their policies have never and will never work leaves them no recourse than to look elsewhere for their failures, so they’re blaming each other.

Dan Bongino is right when says that the Left is cannibalistic, they inevitably begin feeding on themselves.

They’re discovering what happens after you’ve cried wolf for so long. Not only is the wolf you’ve been warning us about not a threat, he’s not even a wolf.

As it turns out, he’s another shepherd, and he’s taken better care of the flock than ones you’ve given us. The prophet Ezekiel spoke of this thousands of years ago, “Woe to the shepherds of Israel who have been feeding themselves! Should not shepherds feed the flock? You eat the curds, clothe yourselves with the wool and slaughter the choice animals, but you do not take care of the flock. You have not strengthened the weak or healed the sick or bound up the injured. You have not brought back the strays or searched for the lost. You have ruled them harshly and brutally.”

They have, and now they’re paying the price.

