Put ‘science’ back in the National Science Foundation

The National Science Foundation (NSF), once a cornerstone of American scientific progress, is veering dangerously off course. Established in 1950, the NSF’s mission was to fund groundbreaking research that advances science, fuels innovation, and keeps the U.S. globally competitive. Its grants have been pivotal in developing life-saving cancer treatments, revolutionizing computer science, and supporting Nobel Prize–winning discoveries.

But under the Biden-Harris administration, the NSF seems to have forgotten that “science” is its middle name. According to a recent Senate report, the NSF has diverted more than $2 billion into Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity (DIE) programs, making ideological conformity a higher priority than scientific merit.

This isn’t just a bureaucratic detour — it’s a full blown derailment. The NSF has morphed into a platform for grievance-driven, jargon-laden exercises in progressive orthodoxy. filled with word salad that offers more rhetorical posturing than scientific substance.

A Legacy of Transformative Research

For decades, the NSF funded projects that revolutionized entire fields. NSF grants helped develop MRI technology, a cornerstone of modern medicine, and laid the groundwork for the internet. The NSF also supported the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO), which confirmed Einstein’s theory of gravitational waves and earned a Nobel Prize in physics.

These achievements exemplify what the NSF was created to do: fund research that drives innovation, improves lives, and secures America’s leadership in science and technology.

A Stark Contrast

Today, however, the NSF seems more focused on advancing ideology than innovation. Take, for example, a $450,000 grant to San Diego State University to study migration patterns among unhoused populations using artificial intelligence and geospatial analysis. Another grant was awarded to explore the impact of “microaggressions” in STEM fields.

Although these projects may satisfy the radical leftist intelligentsia dominating academia, they stray far from the NSF’s core mission of funding transformative breakthroughs that benefit all Americans. Meanwhile, China’s National Natural Science Foundation (NSFC) channels its resources into strategic areas like quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and biotechnology — fields poised to secure global dominance in economic, technological, and military spheres.

The disparity is staggering. Instead of fueling life-saving innovations or pioneering technologies, $2 billion has been squandered on DIE programs and ideological box-checking. For all the caterwauling about curing cancer, why has this administration allowed the NSF to prioritize diversity quotas over transformative research?

The Cost of Ideological Drift

China’s strategic intent is clear: to surpass the United States in scientific and technological innovation. Through the NSFC, it pours resources into projects that directly support its economic and military ambitions while cultivating a robust pipeline of scientific talent.

The NSF, by contrast, has diverted over $2 billion to DIE initiatives, requiring researchers to submit “broader impacts” statements about how their work aligns with diversity goals. Instead of rewarding merit and scientific potential, the NSF now prioritizes ideological mandates that weaken its ability to maintain America’s competitive edge.

Every misallocated dollar isn’t just wasted — it’s a surrender. Every dime of those misallocated funds should be redirected to cancer research, A.I. development, or bolstering America’s renewable energy and cybersecurity defenses — areas that deliver real benefits to the American people.

A Wake-Up Call for the NSF

The National Science Foundation doesn’t need more money; it needs a reset. The incoming Trump administration and the GOP-controlled Congress must act decisively to restore the NSF’s focus. Congress should slash wasteful DIE spending, drop ideological grant criteria, and redirect every penny to research that truly matters.

If the U.S. doesn’t reclaim its priorities soon, the consequences could be irreversible. China’s NSFC isn’t waiting. It’s advancing research that will shape the next century while America fritters away its resources on feel-good bureaucratic initiatives.

The Road Ahead

The NSF is too important to squander on ideological whims. By restoring its focus on scientific merit, Congress can ensure that the NSF continues to drive innovation, protect American interests, and inspire the next generation of discoveries.

The time to act is now — before it’s too late.

Image via Pixabay.