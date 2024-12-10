Jews threatened: From here to there, everywhere

Antisemitism seems to be en vogue around the world.

But that doesn’t make it right. Or sane. In fact, it is beyond repulsive. And can be deadly.

During a recent sermon at the Kansas City Islamic Center, FrontPage magazine reported that imam Muhammad Tarife preached to his congregants:

“Oh, Allah, annihilate the criminal Zionists – those of whom are Zionists and those who are not. Oh, Allah, count them, kill them one by one, and do not spare a single one of them, for they are no match for You. Oh, Allah, allow us to torment them with our own hands, humiliate them, grant us victory over them, and heal the hearts of the believers.”

He sounds ... nice.

Praying to Allah to annihilate the Zionists … and those who are not sounds kind of hate-speechy to me, but at least he’s inclusive!

Anyway, the Quran says that Muslims must convert, enslave, or kill nonbelievers, so no big whoop, right?

Islam demands the submission of all others under penalty of force, but, hey, who are we to judge? All religions and cultures are equivalent, correct?

But it isn’t just the Kansas City imam who’s on a crusade.

Far from it. In Germany, Michael Stürzenberger was recently stabbed by a Jihadi. Why? Because he has been an outspoken critic of Jihadi violence and the oppression of women (and others) by radical Muslims.

Sounds like he had it coming to him, no?

So, Mr. Stürzenberger was stabbed by a radical Muslim man for decrying the violence of radical Muslim men? Sounds right. Checks out. Sadly.

And that isn’t the worst of it. A German court has convicted Stürzenberger of “incitement to hatred” and fined him €3,600 (about $3,800). So, Stürzenberger gets stabbed by a Jihadi for decrying Jihadi violence … and then gets fined by his own country’s court for inciting hatred?

Well, as the Kinks said, “It's a mixed up, muddled up, shook up world.”

The West needs to grow a pair … and then declare: “No more.”

