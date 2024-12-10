New York talks tough on illegal immigration, but actions are what matters

New York politicians are changing their rhetoric on sanctuary policies after a sweeping mandate was delivered in the presidential election.

But is real change coming to New York, or is this just more self-serving rhetoric?

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul made waves recently when she said she would work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to have criminal illegal aliens in her state removed from the country, while New York City Mayor Eric Adams suggested a willingness to support some of the incoming Trumpadministration’s deportation efforts.

“That’s separate from people who are criminals,” the governor said during a recent news conference. “If someone breaks the law, I’ll be the first one to call up ICE and say, get them out of here.”

Hochul’s statement conveniently leaves out the reality that all illegal aliens have already broken our laws and are subject to removal, but her comments, if put into action, would indicate a shift away from some of New York’s most inexplicable anti-borders policies.

The governor’s apparent willingness to cooperate with ICE and allow them to deport illegal aliens who have violated state law would be a significant change from the state’s, and particularly New York City’s, sanctuary policies, which typically protect criminal illegal aliens in order to help them avoid deportation.

Of course, Hochul’s comments could just be all bluster, a feint attempt to please a voting public which just delivered the anti-borders movement a resounding electoral defeat. If one believes that actions speak louder than words, then this is exactly what Hochul’s comments appear to be.

According to recently released ICE data, there are nearly 60,000 illegal aliens in New York City who are convicted felons or facing criminal charges. If Hochul, Adams, and other elected leaders in the Empire State are serious about removing criminal illegal aliens, that is an easy place to start. But, is there any evidence New York has taken any actions to encourage ICE to remove these dangerous criminals from their state?

On the contrary, during the first Trump administration, New York City released thousands of criminal illegal aliens onto the streets, including rapists and murderers, while obstructing ICE efforts to remove threats to public safety.

Despite tough talk from Hochul and Adams, it is hard to believe New York’s behavior will drastically improve during the second Trump administration.

After all, this is the same state that famously rewarded illegal aliens in the city with free food, taxpayer-funded stays at five star hotels, and pre-paid debit cards.

Earlier this year, New York City prosecutors also released illegal aliens without bail after the aliens were filmed appearing to brutally assault New York police officers.

Again, actions speak louder than words and it’s impossible to believe New York will begin taking its illegal immigration problem seriously until we see it. Still, the rhetorical shift from politicians such as Hochul and Adams demonstrates just how politically toxic the anti-borders movement has become.

During his 2020 presidential campaign, Joe Biden would not commit to deporting criminal illegal aliens, and answered in the affirmative when questioned whether illegal aliens guilty of drunk driving offenses should be allowed to remain in the country. Then, the Biden administration implemented guidelines making it more difficult to deport illegal aliens who commit crimes such as assault or driving under the influence.

The Biden administration’s disastrous immigration policies were soundly rejected at the ballot box this November when voters gave President-elect Donald Trump a decisive electoral victory.

In light of these election results, politicians who have historically supported an anti-borders agenda are making a rhetorical shift, but still haven’t made any specific policy concessions to the sizable majority of Americans who support stronger border security and an end to mass illegal immigration.

Hochul’s and Adams’s comments are an indicator of how politicians aligned with the anti-borders movement will approach the second Trump era. They will pay lip service to increased border security without meaningfully changing their policies. They will stake out the position that illegal aliens who commit crimes after entering the country should be deported, but those who don’t should be allowed to stay. This position is untenable because it essentially argues that entering the U.S. illegally is fine as long as those who violate our immigration laws don’t break any other laws.

The message this will send to foreign nationals seeking to enter the U.S. illegally, however, is that American political leaders are willing to disregard the nation’s laws when it suits them politically. If elected officials make clear that they believe enforcement of immigration law is optional, why wouldn’t illegal aliens assume they hold the same views when it comes to other laws?

If politicians like Hochul and Adams have truly found religion on border security they must prove it with actions, not mere rhetoric, and the American people should hold their feet to the fire.

William J. Davis is a communications associate for the Immigration Reform Law Institute, a public interest law firm working to defend the rights and interests of the American people from the negative effects of mass migration.

