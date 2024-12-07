How deep-red Republican can the Texas House get?

As we anticipate the Trump administration coming in six weeks or so, we take a look at the battle for speaker of the Texas House. We learned that former speaker Dade Phelan is not running for the position. This is the story:

House Speaker Dade Phelan on Friday announced he is dropping his bid for another term leading the lower chamber, ending a bruising, monthslong intraparty push to remove him from power. Phelan, a Beaumont Republican, had previously insisted he had enough votes to thwart a challenge from the right led by state Rep. David Cook of Mansfield, a former ally. “Out of deep respect for this institution and its members, and after careful consideration and private consultation with colleagues, I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the race for Speaker of the Texas House,” he said in a statement. “By stepping aside, I believe we create the best opportunity for our members to rally around a new candidate who will uphold the principles that make our House one of the most exceptional, deliberative legislative bodies in the country—a place where honor, integrity, and the right of every member to vote their district takes utmost precedent.” Phelan abandoned the race one day before a scheduled meeting where Republicans are set to pick their nominee for the gavel.

Good luck, Dade. Pick up your service pin at the H.R. office.

The next speaker is likely to be David Cook, but there is some talk about Dustin Burrows. This is the story:

Heading into a crucial GOP caucus meeting on Saturday, two Republicans have emerged as the top candidates vying to succeed him — and both are taking vastly different paths in their pursuit of the gavel. State Rep. David Cook of Mansfield, who has been running for months, is touting support from a majority of House Republicans, making him the favorite to secure the caucus’ endorsement. Meanwhile, state Rep. Dustin Burrows of Lubbock — a top Phelan ally who filed late Thursday night as Phelan exited the race — is trying to lock up support from a mix of Democratic and Republican members who have thus far kept their powder dry.

Who wins this contest? My guess is that the winner will be the one Governor Abbott is willing to fight for. We learned in the 2024 primaries that Governor Abbott is an electoral machine, who knocked out just about every Republican who didn’t support his vouchers initiative. In this contest, my guess is that the governor would rather have Cook to work with.

So let’s wait for the actual vote, but calling David Cook speaker is a good bet.

Image: Greg Abbott. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.