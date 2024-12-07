Mark Cuban for president? Don't think so ...

Funny thing: Mark Cuban thinks he can be president.

Not only can be, but will be, if he runs in 2028 with fellow basketball legend Charles Barkley on his ticket.

Let’s hope the American people are more intelligent than Cuban gives them credit for being because few people exemplify The Swamp of Washington, D.C. more than this former “Shark Tank” star.

Cuban has one of the most selfish decision-making matrixes of all time. All he seems to care about is whether a given action will help or hurt his business interests. He doesn’t seem to care if his decisions are contradictory or counterproductive to the masses — all he appears to care about is himself.

Take, for example, his obsession with growing his latest corporate venture, Cost Plus Drugs, his new-ish business that negotiates prescription prices with drug manufacturers.



The problem? Companies called Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) already exist to do precisely what Cuban’s company does, and they already have a proven track record of saving health care consumers significant amounts of money annually.



So, rather than work on competing with them the good old-fashioned way, this billionaire — who has already admitted to once running a Ponzi scheme— has been cozying up to politicians like Kamala Harris and convincing them to crush his rivals with government forces. He is also indirectly working with Big Pharma, which is spending millions of dollars in lobbying politicians to crush PBMs as the drugmakers don’t like the fact that these entities force their costs down.

As the Daily Caller recently explained, “Cuban has aligned himself with Big Pharma in pushing for healthcare regulations that would advance his business interests. Hardly by coincidence, Harris announced Oct. 8th that she would do their bidding if elected president.”

Indeed. In fact, it seems that the Harris campaign gave Cuban a heads-up before releasing their PBM regulatory plan — and, naturally, Cuban then campaigned with her in three key swing states.

Remember, Cuban endorsed Donald Trump in 2016. The difference? Cost Plus Drugs didn’t exist back then, and with Trump and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. regularly railing against healthcare cronyism it became clear that the Republican presidential ticket wouldn’t be good for his healthcare-centered business this time around. So he changed his tune, stating he “grew out of” his Trump support. Right.

News flash for Mark “I Will Be President in 2028” Cuban — the American people are sick and tired of the exact cronyism that he is perpetuating. The November election results proved that. By and large, the electoral map turned bright red because voters are sick and tired of the political handouts that became synonymous with the Biden administration.

They have taken umbrage with the government, which has one set of laws for Hunter Biden and one set of laws for everyone else. They have grown tired of all the shameless proposals to enrich “green” energy lobbyists, drug companies, and unions, which would raise costs tremendously. And they don’t have short memories, so that will not change anytime soon — certainly not in 2028.

That is why, rather than declare his candidacy in four years, I expect Cuban to instead mouth his famous “Shark Tank” line at a press conference one more time — “For all these reasons, I’m out.”

Haley Kennington (@LadyKennington) is a conservative commentator who served as the Research/Archive Editor for The Daily Wire’s “What Is a Woman?“ and “Am I Racist."

Image: Caricature by DonkeyHotey, via Flickr // CC BY 2.0