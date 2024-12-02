Biden buys antisemitic books while Trump forcefully defends Israel

Once again, President-elect Donald Trump is proving that the Democrats’ insistence that he is a Nazi is bass-ackwards. In fact, Trump is the worst Nazi ever. The latest evidence of Trump’s failure in this regard is his warning to Hamas should it continue to hold hostages once Trump is inaugurated. Meanwhile, Joe Biden parades around with antisemitic, exterminationist texts.

Today, Trump made clear that unless Hamas releases the hostages it kidnapped from Israel on October 7, 2023, he’s coming after them. This is a warning not only to Hamas, but also to Iran and Hezbollah:

Everybody is talking about the hostages who are being held so violently, inhumanely, and against the will of the entire World, in the Middle East - But it’s all talk, and no action! Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity. Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!

This, of course, is the correct message. If Biden had delivered that message on October 8, 2023, Israel probably would not have invaded Gaza. Without the Gaza invasion, there would not have been the blood libel that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, a lie that generated a huge uptick in violent antisemitism around the world. (Guy Benson documents this uptick here.)

Instead, though, we got Biden, who ostensibly supported Israel even while slow walking the weapons Israel purchased and constantly banging the drum about Gazan suffering. Now that Biden is on the way out, he’s starting to drop the pretense of support for Israel—something forced upon him because the American people, thank goodness, recognize that Israel is a free nation surrounded by hatred, terrorism, and oppression.

The most blatant example of Biden’s contempt for Israel came when he paraded out of a bookstore clutching a deeply antisemitic book. Rashid Khalidi’s The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine uses Marxist “anti-colonialist” history of the region without regard to actual history (Biblical or modern) and even lies outright to deny Israel’s right to exist.

Only “Mein Kampf” would have been more offensive.



Biden spotted leaving bookstore holding ‘The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine’ https://t.co/JaiTneqpgU via @timesofisrael — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) December 1, 2024

The New York Post has more details:

Retiring President Biden hit the shops on Black Friday and surprised onlookers by picking up a copy of a book describing the establishment of Israel as “colonialism” that’s been met with Palestinian “resistance” — an acquisition its author bemoaned was “4 years too late.” Biden, 82, left Nantucket Bookworks holding in full view of the press a copy of “The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonial Conquest and Resistance, 1917-2017” by Columbia University professor emeritus Rashid Khalidi. The book argues that “the modern history of Palestine can best be understood in these terms: as a colonial war waged against the indigenous population, by a variety of parties, to force them to relinquish their homeland to another people against their will.”

Khalidi’s outlook is unsurprising given that he’s a former PLO spokesman, making him a virulent antisemite who is dedicated to Israel’s and the Jewish people’s destruction:

Who is Rashid Khalidi, the former PLO spokesman whose book Joe Biden showcased publicly yesterday?



Here he is recently saying that Jews are indoctrinated to support Israel and that once the generation that knew the Holocaust dies out people will no longer support Israel. pic.twitter.com/qSntLPOnH3 — Shelley G (@ShelleyGldschmt) November 30, 2024

As it is, I sincerely doubt Biden intends to read the book. I doubt he’s even capable of reading a book at this point. This is a propaganda photo, plain and simple.

The fact that Biden would engage in this type of blatant propaganda during the last six weeks of his presidency does not bode well for Israel. Six weeks is a lifetime for a country dependent on the weapons it buys from America and encircled by nations committed to its extermination. By putting out that strong message on Truth, Trump sent Biden, Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah a warning that he has Israel’s back.

