Is Hunter Biden the living embodiment of the ‘party of poop’?

We all know that Democrats are obsessed with deviant sex—and by “deviant,” I mean non-heterosexual sex, especially sex outside of the confines of a committed, preferably marital, relationship. However, leftists are also obsessed with excretory matter, a trend that goes back at least as far as the 1980s. Now, with Hunter Biden’s pardon in the headlines, a former landlord explains that Hunter is probably the modern poster boy for what I call the “Party of Poop.”

Here’s just a brief timeline of the leftist obsession with human excretion. A couple of items are from abroad, but they’re part of the whole “leftists love excretion” concept, so they also belong on the list:

I’m pretty sure that Freud would have had a field day with the Democrats’ poop obsession. Certainly, they seem stuck in the “anal stage,” which characterizes children between one and three. In other words, they’re emotionally immature.

There’s also probably a lot of sexual perversion tied up with the obsession. In my “growing up in San Francisco” experience, gay men, because of their sexual practices, are often obsessed with excretory functions.

Emotionally immature, sexually perverse, and leftist are all apt descriptions for Hunter Biden. That’s why I found it perfect that, thanks to the attention he’s getting because of his father’s decision to pardon him (despite all promises to the contrary), a man claiming to be Hunter’s former landlord has spoken up about a debt Hunter allegedly once owed him.

As a prelude to this story, you must remember that we were told that Hunter was an artist—an artist so great and talented that, immediately after he began to practice the craft...and immediately after his father entered the White House...his paintings suddenly sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars each, netting a grand total of $1.5 million. The paintings sold for those vast sums probably included the “pretty” ones, which he made by blowing into little pipes (perhaps reconfigured crack pipes?).

However, Hunter apparently was experimenting with other art styles. Perhaps influenced by the elephant-dung festooned “Holy Virgin Mary,” or just because he’s a sick guy, Hunter allegedly decided that his own fecal matter would be an appropriate medium. Oils are just so pedestrian, right?

And that’s how we got these tweets, which have not been independently confirmed. However, until they’re definitely denied (which hasn’t happened yet), I’m ready to say they’re either true or, as the Democrats once said of George Bush’s National Guard reports, are either “fake but accurate” or examples of “truthiness.”

So what happens to the $300k+ in back pay rent that Hunter Biden owes my family from 2019-2020?



Is that pardoned now?



Thanks Joe



(This is a true story) — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) December 2, 2024

Yup. True story. Hunter was our tenant in Venice, CA. Didn't pay rent for over a year. Tried to pay w/ art made from his own feces.



Absolute shit bag. — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) December 2, 2024

Lots of proof. — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) December 2, 2024

I hope that Trump’s upcoming ascension to the White House will finally allow America to flush away this unhealthy fecal obsession.

