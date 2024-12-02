Flashback: Adam Schiff said pardons in which the president is directly implicated could be an ‘obstruction of justice’

As Adam Schiff said in 2018, we wouldn’t want a president abusing the pardon power in order to “shield himself from liability” because such circumstances could very easily amount to an “obstruct[ion of] justice.” Schiff made the comments on a CNN segment with Don Lemon shortly after he introduced legislation that would compel a president to hand over all the investigative files of any potential pardons in which the president is/was directly implicated.

If the President issues a pardon in a case in which he or his family are implicated, the American people need to know whether it is part of an attempt to obstruct justice. This bill would make that possible and serve as a powerful deterrent. pic.twitter.com/kvIeORqvC3 — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) April 19, 2018

As you probably already surmised, Schiff’s proposal was a lawfare campaign against President Trump, but in light of Joe Biden’s decision to endow his son Hunter with a get-out-jail-free card—that seems like a more accurate description than “pardon” since Hunter now has a pass on potential crimes with which he’s not even been charged—I have to wonder if Schiff’s sentiments remain the same.

Obviously, the “pardon” isn’t about a father protecting his son, it’s about Joe Biden looking out for Joe Biden. (Andrea Widburg penned a great essay expounding on the “cruel and unhealthy” dynamic between these two criminals; Hunter has always been an exploited prop in Joe’s world.)

How many times did the Democrats tell us that “no one is above the law” as they pursued Trump, his family, and his supporters in an attempt to legitimize their very obvious and very biased political persecution? Well, this many times at least:

Hunter Biden is Above the Law pic.twitter.com/WaxAwlvcyQ — Phantom Shadow (@Fuknutz) January 12, 2024

So who can we expect to receive a blanket “pardon” for any potential crime that may have been committed over the past decade? Keith Olberman seems to think there are “at least” another ten million individuals who, in the same vein, need a pardon:

How far do the tentacles of the Biden crime family really go?

