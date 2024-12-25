Axios: Democrats ‘warm’ to the idea of speaking to ‘conservative’ media

As Erin Doherty and Andrew Solender at Axios write, 2024 was a “rough” year for the Democrats. Well, it was rough on all of us, because we all had to survive the Democrats, but I get what they’re saying—as the expression goes, “life’s hard but it’s even harder when you’re stupid” and boy are the Democrats stupid for anointing Kamala Harris, a woman who was almost universally hated and never even received a single delegate on her own.

Anyway, Doherty and Solender report that after the resounding beating the Democrats took in November, they are now are starting to “warm” to the idea of giving “conservative” media and their audiences some consideration:

Nearly a dozen House Democrats tell Axios that party members need to increase their appearances on conservative-leaning and non-traditional platforms, or risk irrelevance. They say they no longer can look past the huge audiences offered by Fox News and conservative podcasts, whose messaging power became evident when Republicans swept the White House and both chambers of Congress in last month’s election.

(After all, “conservative” media like Fox News ranks number one as the “most-watched” cable news channel.)

Here’s the translation though: Democrats realize they might need to consider the voters, stop demonizing a majority of the nation, and allow opposing ideas and voices to be heard if they want to win elections.

As it turns out, echo chamber politics where the resonance is pure stupidity and ignorance isn’t a winning strategy. What a novel concept—who knew?

Image generated by AI.