Democrats beg Buttigieg for last-minute cash infusions before DOGE comes in to end the graft

California, despite having the highest GDP in the nation (by far) of over four trillion dollars, has no money. I wonder if that has anything to do with the fact that it’s entirely run and “governed” by leftism? Seems like there’s a connection, but a leftist would tell you otherwise.

Anyway, according to a new report from Kenneth Schrupp at The Center Square via Just the News:

California’s senators have sent a letter to [the] U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg requesting last-minute federal funding for the state’s high-speed rail project before the Trump administration takes office in January. This move comes amid concerns that the incoming administration might pull federal funding from the now $135 billion project, and use California as a national example for redirecting federal funds from Democratic priorities.

California can’t afford to pay for the project, so they need federal funds—this is why I always remind people that what happens in other states absolutely impacts your wallet. You think your taxes aren’t going to California? Of course they are, which is why we can’t afford a live-and-let-die attitude.

But get this, per Schrupp: upon completion this high-speed train route is supposed to offer “one-way tickets priced at $86” from San Francisco to Los Angeles… but an airplane fare now on Southwest Airlines “booked more than two weeks in advance” for the same trip costs less, and includes checked bags at no extra cost.

Now, that’s the reported projected cost, but by the time this thing actually gets completed (if it even does), who knows how much less the dollar will be worth. And of course, even if the fare starts out at $86, it will inevitably rise when politicians hike the price to pay for other things—recall that New York governor Kathy Hochul’s administration is overseeing the implementation of the new “congestion pricing program” toll increase, and note that it was originally set to be a much higher jump but after tremendous public pushback and a need to get Kamala through the election (they failed), the increase was limited.

Nothing like government blowing hundreds of billions of dollars for a service that’s already provided in the private sector for cheaper and with more perks! Without Democrats and big government, where would we be?

Well, a whole lot better off.

