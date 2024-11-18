Two legal systems, two governments, two countries?

The Trump mandate is to make America great again.

That will include making her legal system great again.

But there’s a problem: The Democrat party is committed to corrupting that legal system to block and subvert the will of the American people and their chosen government.

That has a new form: the DNC has established and financed its “Democracy Forward” program, announced in the New York Times (“Democrats Draw Up an Entirely New Anti-Trump Battle Plan”). Their fantasy appears to be a subversive “second” government.

This DNC program has hired eight hundred lawyers, with more to come, creating a “lawfare army” and taking this operation from the White House, to DNC-controlled governorships.

The same DNC administration seeks to continue its control by simply decamping from the White House, and setting up its “counter-culture” operations through key state governor administrations that it currently controls, including New York, Illinois and California.

This may create the opportunity for the new administration and Congress to write a new protective legal code that complements the larger common law system, and supports its integrity.

This could make American law great again.

Matthew G. Andersson is a former CEO and author of the upcoming book “Legally Blind” concerning law and public policy. He has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, the Financial Times, the Washington Post, the National Academy of Sciences, and the 2001 Pulitzer Prize report by the Chicago Tribune, and hosted on ABC, CBS, Bloomberg, the BBC and Public Television. He received the Silver Anvil award from the Public Relations Society of America and has testified to the U.S. Senate. He is a graduate of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and the University of Texas at Austin where he worked with economist and White House national security advisor W.W. Rostow at the LBJ School of Public Affairs.

Image: David Buranich, Jr., via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0 Deed