CNN reports on ‘sticker shock’ of car prices post-Biden-Harris, but refuses to acknowledge the cause

All too frequently, mainstream media outlets spot the problems, but refuse to tell the truth about the causes. Here, CNN via Yahoo News identifies the problem of high prices for cars, which also causes insurance and repair costs to skyrocket, but fails to acknowledge the actual cause of the surging price:

If you haven’t been car shopping in a while, brace yourself It’s called sticker shock. And if you haven’t been to a dealer’s showroom since before the pandemic, you might want to prepare yourself. Americans paid a whopping $47,612 on average for a new car in October, according to data from Edmunds. That’s a jump of almost $10,000 from October 2019, ahead of the pandemic. That means new car prices have risen much faster than most goods and services. The price jump has multiple origin stories: The pandemic snarled supply chains and limited essential car parts. Buyers increasingly prefer larger cars with more features, continuing the decades-long shift to bigger, more expensive SUVs and trucks. But much of the reason Americans are paying nearly $50k for a car is that automakers decided to go all-in on expensive cars. The more they charge for a car, the more money they make off it.

First, they blame the pandemic—the Democrats’ go-to—to deflect blame from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s high inflation policies, like big spending and attacking affordable energy. Then they blame the public for wanting bigger cars and trucks, and then they blame greed by automakers—another go-to reason to deflect culpability away from themselves.

Isn’t it amazing that the automakers and other companies weren’t as greedy while Trump was president, even during the depths of the pandemic? Isn’t it strange that the massive corporations only became greedy once Democrats took office?

The real reason prices of vehicles have skyrocketed is because Biden, Harris, and all the green pushers (including the media) forced the auto companies to invest tens of billions of dollars switching to impractical, inefficient, and expensive cars and trucks that people don’t want. They pretend that this will change the climate.

The companies are dumping massive amounts of money into the net zero scheme, and losing billions of dollars on electric vehicles. The high prices on gas vehicles is because carmakers have to jack up the prices to cover the disastrous losses caused by the regulatory (and forced) move to electric. It is not greed. It is survival.

They also pay billions to buy worthless carbon credits to pretend they comply with unrealistic mileage requirements.

The media is spending a lot of time rewriting history and covering up the disastrous inflationary effect of Democrat—especially green pusher—regulations.

Inflation is a weapon, and the aim is to destroy the purchasing power of the poor and middle class, people about whom the Democrats claim to care. The rich can afford these electric toys and the inflation, not the rest of us.

Democrats lost because of one reason: their policies are unpopular and destructive.

