The best person to be the White House press secretary

In the ideal, this would have been the shortest essay ever in American Thinker, consisting of two words: Mark Steyn.

Since I suspect that an article so short would be rejected, here is some padding, which is different from where the proof is.

President-Elect (x3) Trump is gathering his inner circle: staff, Cabinet, advisors, etc. One of the positions he needs to fill is that of press secretary:

The White House press secretary is a senior White House official whose primary responsibility is to act as spokesperson for the executive branch of the United States federal government, especially with regard to the president, senior aides and executives, as well as government policies. The press secretary is responsible for collecting information about actions and events within the president’s administration and issues the administration’s reactions to developments around the world. The press secretary interacts with the media and the White House press corps on a daily basis, generally in a daily press briefing. The press secretary serves by the appointment and at the pleasure of the president of the United States; the office does not require the advice and consent of the United States Senate; however, because of the frequent briefings given to the global media, who in turn inform the public, the position is a prominent non-Cabinet post.

Recently, we have been treated to the Baghdad Bobs of press secretaries, i.e., Jen Psaki and Kringe-on-Pierre.

The latter has the distinction of being the first black woman and LGBTQWERTY to serve in that role.

Psaki has no distinctions.

Mark Steyn is distinctive and distinguished.

He:

is a journalist and held a visiting fellowship in journalism at Hillsdale College

is an author of many books, essays and articles

is clever and hilarious

is a television personality

is a warrior for free speech

loves music and the arts

is a chanteur

stands in for famous people, e.g., Nigel Farage, Tucker Carlson, Rush Limbaugh

is a one-man multimedia sensation

is a genius – both stable and approachable

thinks well on his feet or in a wheelchair

is smarter than the entirety of the White House Press Corp bundled together.

is fun, funny, engaging, and watchable – important qualities for getting the President’s message out to the public.

supports Trump.

is more than qualified for the job.

It is time to make the White House Press Secretary great again. Smart again. Entertaining, to boot.

To these ends, I believe Mark Steyn would excel in the role.

Image: Mark Steyn. YouTube screen grab (cropped).