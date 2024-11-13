Are Americans finally noticing media bias and propaganda?

Looks as though the bias in mass media has caught up with them. They overplayed their hand. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 52% of Democrats, 27% of independents and 12% of Republicans trust mass media. Younger people trust mass media less than older.

Don’t allow yourself to become upset with the talking heads in mass media. Feel sorry for them. They are truly lost. And the vast majority don’t believe their biases masked as news.

There is an innate defense mechanism in all humans that warns them of danger. Lies denote danger to a person, and that triggers a response. Human nature registers a lie as manipulation, the liar is trying to gain an advantage unethically and thereby seeks control over the individual. Lies, deceit, and propaganda last for only so long.

Great religions and ancient philosophy last for eons because they seek only to enlighten, not manipulate. Yes, certain religions (including the religion of politics) have been usurped by mankind, but their lifetime is measured in days, months, or years, not millennia.

Enlightenment is revealing the truth of a matter through honest discourse.

Our innate ability to discern truth is indicative of the sacred, profound nature of the individual. Our nation is great because its founding principle is based on the sanctity of the individual. Rejoice in your G-d-given, inalienable freedom.

Jay Davidson is founder and CEO of a commercial bank. He is a student of the Austrian School of Economics and a dedicated capitalist. He believes there is a direct connection joining individual right and responsibility, our Constitution, capitalism, and the intent of our Creator.

Image via Pixnio.