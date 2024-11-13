A proposal for ending Americans’ distrust of elections

What to my wandering eyes should appear on Veterans’ Day morning? The Telegraph reports, “Left-wing conspiracy theorists claim Elon Musk used satellites to ‘steal’ US (2024) election.” I guess the foot is on the other shoe (I meant that) now that Trump has won reelection.

Four years ago, we had an election where Joe Biden supposedly received 81 million votes. At that time, conservative doubters wanted to check the votes, crying, “Count every legal vote.” Joe Biden quickly replied, “Count every vote.”

Once Biden was declared the winner in 2020, all kinds of pressure was applied on Trump supporters to accept the outcome. Doubters of the 2020 election were labeled election deniers. Doubts remained, however. A recent poll by Rasmussen Reports found 62% of likely voters worry about election integrity.

Image by AI.

This could be one of those “educational moments” people talk about in times of turmoil. We just had a major election. Some are very happy. Others are quite upset. What about our current method of electing Presidents makes it so ripe for people to distrust the outcome? Our system, as it is currently designed, encourages cheating.

I feel for the Democrats who are sad about the 2024 outcome. How I howled about the election of 2020.

Americans, like citizens of other democratic countries, need to trust the electoral system, as we trust banks and credit unions with our money.

Let us review where we are. Trump supporters question the 2020 election. Democrats question the 2024 election. How do we chase away the lingering clouds of doubt? What would King Solomon, the wisest man ever, do to satisfy the doubters on both sides?

King Solomon might authorize unfettered inquiries. Allow Steve Bannon to head up a team of nine conservatives to delve deeply into the election of 2020. Allow Marc Elias to head up a team of nine Democrats to delve deeply into the election of 2024.

Both teams must report their findings to the American people on January 15, 2025. Both teams would give daily press conferences on their progress from December 1, 2024 to January 14, 2025. These press conferences would be covered in their entirety by ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, and FOX. Both investigations could make referrals to the Justice Department for any uncovered “hanky-panky.”

Some of you might ask, who is going to pay for these investigations? Politicians on both sides have leftover campaign funds that could be used. My guess is that these expenditures will not be necessary, however, because, as the Good Book says,

And this is the judgment: the light has come into the world, and people loved the darkness rather than the light because their works were evil. For everyone who does wicked things hates the light and does not come to the light, lest his works should be exposed. But whoever does what is true comes to the light, so that it may be clearly seen that his works have been carried out in God. [John 3:19-21]

