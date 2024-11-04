Pennsylvania television station declares Kamala Harris the winner…on October 27th

Pennsylvania’s WNEP-TV, a local ABC affiliate, surprised its viewers during last Sunday’s broadcast of the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix. How so, you ask? By reporting that, with “100%” of the vote tallied, Democrat Kamala Harris had defeated Republican Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential Election by garnering 52% of the vote. This was particularly shocking since the date was October 27th—and Election Day isn’t until November 5th.

The station issued the following statement pertaining to the inexplicable report: “Test results for the upcoming November 5 general election mistakenly appeared on WNEP-TV early Sunday evening during a broadcast of the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix. Those numbers should not have appeared on the screen, and it was an error by WNEP that they did.” You don’t say!

Was this simply wishful thinking—or something more nefarious? What if, after “100%” of the actual vote is tallied, Harris ends up winning with 52% of that vote? Curious? Ironic? Also inexplicable? Or pre-rigged?

I’m looking forward to the station airing the results of the 2025 Super Bowl and Stanley Cup Finals in the coming days. And of the 2026 midterm elections. Maybe it will even inform us who the next Pope will be.

And now there is a report of touchscreen voting machines in Kentucky allegedly not permitting voters to select Donald Trump. Or, possibly worse yet, converting votes for Trump to votes for Harris. Why do these reports never go the other way?

Yet another report claims that those imprisoned for taking part in the “Jan. 6” protest are being denied the ability to vote while career criminals and even violent repeat offenders are being escorted to early voting stations. And I thought Democrats wanted everyone to vote and all votes to be counted!

We may be very close to the date when the Democratic Party, flush with its power and emboldened by the extreme tolerance and acquiescence of most Republicans and Republican voters, declares: “The Democratic Party is democracy. Democracy is literally in our name. Therefore, the only way to save our democracy is to make it illegal for members of any other party to be on the ballot. Any ballot, anywhere.”

Subsequently, legislation will be proposed, possibly including a bill called the “Furthering the Understanding of Constitutional Knowledge Unendingly” bill, or, acronymically, the FUCKU Bill. Most Democrats will fervently support the measure, but a few will oppose it, both for the same reason: it would be transparently “in the face” of the party’s remaining political opponents. Therefore, the slightly less insane Democrats propose an alternative bill, entitled the “Preserving Democracy in Perpetuity Act,” or PDPA.

Realizing their post-election power is now total and absolute, Democrats pass the FUCKU Bill into law.

