If you choose life, you must choose Trump

We are living in times where words and terms don't always mean what they were originally meant to mean.



They are often hijacked by various interests and repeated by the media and others, soon the word has a new meaning. Even the dictionary is compelled to add the new meaning. This new meaning is often reductive.



In an essay from 1946, George Orwell decried the decline of the English language through misuse. He even opined that linguistic decline will result in the restriction of our thought resulting in bad ideas.



In modern times, the term 'pro-life' is related to those who believe that life begins in a mother's womb and hence an abortion is the equivalent of murder.



But pro-life doesn't have to be restricted to the unborn, it must apply to all individuals who are respiring.



Being pro-life is being pro-human being and pro-humanity.



In the elections to be held in a few days, choosing life is a valid reason to vote for Trump.



We look at the various groups whose lives will be saved under a Trump presidency.



The life of the unborn from abortion fanatics

Once upon a time, the Democrats said abortion should be “safe, legal, and rare.” That phrase has been abandoned by the Democrat party which is now controlled by extremists. Currently, the part isn't pro-choice but pro-abortion.



In California, parental consent is not needed in the unfortunate situation where an underaged girl gets pregnant and want to receive an abortion.



Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, in 2022, the FBI reported "pro-abortion terrorism" is on the rise.



If the Democrats have their way, they will eliminate all restrictions on abortions. Pro-abortion organizations will coerce or incentivize abortions which would have a delirious effect on the health of the woman.



President Trump is pro-life. His stance may not satisfy the extremists, but it is still better than that of the Democrats



The life of your child from trans fanatics

The idiom 'attention span of a child' exists because children cannot focus and hence are fickle-minded. This is no fault of the child's, it's merely a question of the development of the brain and life experience.

This is the reason that certain activities are restricted to adults only.

This is why nobody looks to a child to make life-altering decisions.



But in Democrat-run states, children are allowed to make such life-altering decisions.

In California, a child can decide if he or she wants to opt for surgical procedures such as castration or a double mastectomy.

In the history of mankind, there probably haven't been instances where children are subjected to such state-sanctioned barbarity.

The child is not allowed to vote drive, drink, or watch horror films, but the same child can make decisions that can ruin their lives forever.

The medical community has invented euphemistic terms such as 'Gender Affirming Care' and the likes of Joe Biden have publicly expressed support for it.



In California, parental consent is not needed for such operations. Parents can



It is not only the life of the individual subjected to the procedure that is destroyed but also the life of the future offspring the child may have had. In California, parental consent is not needed for such operations. Parents can lose custody of their child if they resist this "gender transition."





President Trump has pledged to put an end to these acts of pure evil.



Data indicate that 82% of transgender individuals have considered killing themselves and 40% have attempted suicide



Most voters don't care about foreign wars because the impact isn't visible in their vicinity.



The draining of the Treasury to fund these gratuitous wars is not comprehended. The fact that the interventions are meant to enrich defense contractor cronies is not understood.



In current times, the Democrats are warmongers, in the fairly recent past, Republicans held that title. This explains why GOP warmongers such as the Cheneys are fanatically supporting today's Democrats.



However, the impact of these conflicts could be local.



Perhaps your child, relative, or friend in the armed forces will be deployed to his pointless conflict. It could result in death, disability, or serious injury.



Perhaps conscription is brought back where people won't even have a choice, the Democrats are immensely fond of mandates. If the draft is re-instituted, it will only apply to regular citizens. The allies of the Democrats will either be able to dodge such a draft or get cushy jobs. Illegals, of course, will be exempt.



President Trump is the only modern president who hasn't started a new conflict and hence the best bet for the well-being of armed personnel.





The lives of citizens from illegal aliens



Under the Biden administration, the influx of illegal aliens is at an all-time high. There is no form of vetting these aliens. A section of them will be criminal and violent. These criminals could be dropped into your locality to cause chaos.



Even if the aliens are not criminals, they have an impact on the lives of citizens.



They end up using resources meant strictly for citizens, they could end up doing jobs meant for citizens, and yes, they will use taxpayer-funded facilities meant for citizens.



Under President Trump, the border was protected, he



The lives of citizens and their Second Amendment rights



In current times, the possession of a firearm is the only affordable means of safety, especially considering the Democrat's proclivity to be soft on crime.



If the Democrats had their way, they would find ways to seize your arms which would endanger your life while they retain their armed bodyguards who protect them wherever they go.



The Democrats currently have Red Flag laws that allow the confiscation of firearms from citizens, citing claims of mental illness of the owner.





President Trump is staunchly pro-Second Amendment and hence stands for the safety of law-abiding citizens.



All citizens aspire to lead a quality life and to be able to support their families.



Under the Biden administration, the economy is fragile and



Under President Trump inflation was under control, and the e



The lives of citizens and their liberties



The Democrats are fanatics about mandates.



The Democrats enforced vaccine mandates that rendered people suffering from serious health conditions, else they were compelled to be unemployed.



The Democrats enforced lockdowns that restricted the basic human right of movement. Since movement wasn't possible, many were rendered jobless which violates the right to earn a living.



The Democrats have criminalized political dissent and have repeatedly insulted those who don't vote for them.



The lives of women



Under Democrats, men are allowed to participate in women's sports. Men have broken records and caused injuries rendering women's sports meaningless.

Under Democrats, men are allowed to use women's changing rooms and toilets.

Under Democrats, male inmates are allowed into women's prisons.

Anyone, even liberals such as J.K. Rowling, who objects to this insanity is called a bigot.

On California's abortion law website, the term, the word 'woman' has been replaced by 'pregnant person.'