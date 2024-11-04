Harris-Biden try to put the US under United Nations sovereignty

When five different people send you a link, you know that something very important has happened, even if the drive-by media aren’t trumpeting it on their outlets. In this case, it’s Robert Williams’ report at the Gatestone Institute that, in September, the Harris-Biden administration, without fanfare, adopted a UN pact that gives the UN and the World Economic Forum (“WEF”) control over American speech, foreign policy, and, possibly, internal sovereignty. Thankfully, while the administration can sign someone’s name on the dotted line, the Constitution means that signature is invalid. But we’re not in the clear: That invalidity works only if we don’t have a government that acts as if the UN pact applies.

The pact is the UN’s Pact for the Future. Williams describes it this way:

At the Summit of the Future in September 2024, world leaders passed the UN’s Pact for the Future to transform global governance, the Digital Compact and the Declaration on Future Generations. These agreements usher in a dystopian future, where the UN -- an active supporter of terrorism and arguably the world’s most corrupt international entity, led by socialists, communists and dictatorships -- in partnership with the unelected and unaccountable World Economic Forum, led by Klaus Schwab and his covey of billionaire business leaders, is given unprecedented power over the peoples of sovereign countries, who have had no say whatsoever on the contents of this pact, because it has been kept hidden from them. [snip] A large part of the Pact is dedicated to “turbocharging” the UN’s Agenda 2030. Much of this consists of fighting the fake crisis of “climate change” by achieving “net-zero” carbon dioxide emissions. Hidden at the very bottom of the 56-page document -- action point 54 -- is actually one of the most important items: the power-grab of the UN’s secretary-general: strengthening “the international response to complex global shocks”: [Quoted material omitted.] The UN secretary-general, in other words, is to control responses to “global shocks”...

This would mean that any kind of event that captures the media’s imagination, everything from “climate change” to an Eastern European border dispute to genocidal Islamic attacks on Israel, would come under the UN’s purview. America would be subordinated to the UN in its responses. Pax American would end. The UN—the anti-American, antisemitic, anti-capitalist, pro-Islamic UN—would be the world’s new policeman.

But the pact doesn’t stop there. There’s also a “Digital Global Compact,” which is meant to empower the UN (directly and through the signatories) to silence “hate speech,” “disinformation,” and “misinformation”—in other words, anything with which the prevailing leftist mindset disagrees.

There’s much more information about the pact in Williams’s essay, which I urge you to read.

We expect that kind of totalitarian garbage from the UN, of course. What’s frightening about the Harris-Biden administration is that it’s embraced the pact—and, moreover, did so in almost completely secrecy, showing a consciousness of wrongdoing:

On September 22, unnoticed by most Americans, the Biden-Harris administration adopted the United Nations Pact for the Future to transform global governance, which introduces the foundations of a world government. There was no debate, no media coverage, no press releases, and no interviews about the Biden-Harris administration’s surrender of United States sovereignty to the UN.

Fortunately, the administration’s signature is legally meaningless. Anything that gives up American sovereignty is a form of treaty, and the Constitution prohibits the executive from exercising that authority without the people’s imprimatur via Congress. Thus, Article II, Section 2, which defines the president’s power, states explicitly, “He shall have Power, by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, to make Treaties, provided two thirds of the Senators present concur...” (Emphasis mine.)

Nor can any branch of government hand each American’s right to free speech over to a foreign entity. Presidents, as noted, cannot act without the Senate’s consent. Meanwhile, per the First Amendment, “Congress shall make no law... abridging the freedom of speech...” Congress can’t do that because speech isn’t in its purview. It is, instead, a right inherent in each of us.

Having said all that, the Constitution’s rules apply only if we have a government that recognizes them and bends the state’s police power to protect our rights rather than destroy them. We know that, if Kamala attains the White House and controls Congress, all bets are off.

Democrats have already stated that, with a majority, they intend to end the filibuster. Then, they’ll add two states that will vote Democrat (Puerto Rico and D.C.) while packing the Supreme Court. That will create a permanent Democrat majority and a Supreme Court that believes in a “living Constitution” that has nothing to do with either the document’s explicit words or the Founders’ and later ratifiers’ intent.

This is why it’s important to vote. I don’t care if you dislike Trump’s style or rhetoric. The Harris/Democrat party alternative takes America down an entirely different path from the nation that has thrived under the ideas of the Declaration of Independence and the rules of the Constitution. This new path—again, per the Democrats’ acts, such as this UN pact, and open promises, such as changing government norms—we’ll be following Karl Marx’s dreams, not those of Washington, Monroe, Jefferson, Franklin, or Lincoln.

So, damn it! Vote! You’ve got just a little over 24 hours to hold back the tide.

Image by Andrea Widburg using AI and public domain pictures.