AOC beclowns herself trying to present a concert rally photo as a Puerto Rican anti-Trump protest, gets community-noted on 'X'

It's been about a week since an insult-comic delivered a bad joke about Puerto Rico at President Trump's Madison Square Garden event and a flap ensued, followed by Joe Biden calling Trump supporters 'garbage' and Trump showing up at Wisconsin rally in a garbage truck. The topic was spent and even the media moved on.

But not radical Democrats like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who continue to promote that stale news on behalf of delivering votes for Kamala Harris.

According to the Washington Post:

PHILADELPHIA — One of the Democrats’ most prominent Puerto Rican voices came to the heart of a heavily Latino community here on Sunday afternoon to energize supporters of Kamala Harris. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — who represents the Bronx in New York City and is Puerto Rican — had a message for Latinos trying to turn out the vote: the racist insult calling the island of Puerto Rico “garbage” by a comic at a Donald Trump rally last weekend is nothing new.

Ocasio-Cortez did that by making a phony claim about Puerto Rican anti-Trump sentiment on the island -- tweeting a photo of a concert /local political rally event, and claiming it was an anti-Trump outrage rally of 50,000 in this election cycle.

She got the community notes, apparently from annoyed Puerto Ricans, probably leftists, given their use of the word 'colonial.'

Scale

🇵🇷 Eyes on Puerto Rico:



Tonight Puerto Ricans amassed the second largest political rally this ENTIRE cycle - behind only Harris’ 75k-person Ellipse speech.



Over 50,000 Boricuas rallying for the anti-Trump, anti-corruption Alianza movement & @juandalmauPR.



Political earthquake. pic.twitter.com/Ctzft9Db48 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 4, 2024

It wasn't a Kamala rally and no, it did not signal vast Puerto Rican support for her. Kamala never attracts those kinds of croweds. The claim of 50,000 from the photo is questionable, too, based on the photos of the crowd seen in this news photo carousel (See photos 15 and 19) ) on El Dia Nueva website, which is Puerto Rico's top print news outlet. The paper noted that local elections were on and the Alianza was one of many parties running, and apparently not the top one, given the more prominent coverage seen of other parties' rallies. Their top stories seemed to be various items on Miss Universe, of which Puerto Rico has a lot of top contenders and winners. Their rival publication, El Vocero, featured a woman whose daughter was killed by illegal aliens over in the states.

This being Ocasio-Cortez, the Alianza is on the far left. The leader of its Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP) faction, mentioned in the notes, is Juan Dalmau, who is running for the governor of Puerto Rico, oddly enough, despite his party wanting independence from the U.S. One of his party's platforms is for Puerto Ricans to vote in U.S. elections, even though, presumably, they'd be independent of the U.S., meaning, they should vote as illegals apparently. They won't win.

Wikipedia notes that in 2020, his PIP party placed fourth in the general elections. Wiki also notes that PIP's affiliated with the Socialist International and supported by communist Cuba. The El Nuevo Dia photo carousel showed that the reggaeton artist known as Bad Bunny, whose rise was financed by Chavista cash, gave a long speech and sang one song at the rally, which is probably why there was a crowd there.

But as the community notes states, it was a local affair -- local parties, local issues, and Puerto Rico is holding its elections on Tuesday, too.

It had nothing to do with roused Puerto Ricans outraged about some comedian's remark at Trump's rally in New York.

People in Puerto Rico cared enough about it to score it. That tells us what Ocasio-Cortez's toutings are worth to the beleaguered people on the island. And no, there is no big groundswell of outrage over the unfortunate comedian's wretched joke, much as the left would like there to be. Puerto Ricans are focused on things important to Puerto Ricans, not the campaign to get Kamala Harris elected.

Image: Twitter screen shot