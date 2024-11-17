One theory for the Democrats’ catastrophic loss

Now that the Democrats’ humiliating electoral defeat has gone into the record books, the remaining processes are beginning to unfold. The driving force for this is not Mr. Trump’s popularity or Harris-Walz’s lack thereof. It is the long overdue awakening of the formerly free-living American public to the accumulated tyranny of the modern mega-state.

Various justifications have been offered for this persecution of the general public. Most conspicuous is the grossly hyperbolic threat of catastrophic “climate change.” In California and at least eleven other states, unelected agency functionaries have issued complete bans on new fossil-fueled motor vehicles, to occur within the conceivable future.

Ignorance of the oscillation between past ice ages and warm periods was assumed to enable the political success of this hoax, but the resulting government-imposed misery was too much for free people to accept. To further provoke this discontent, here in Northern California, there are frost warnings around the outlying Bay Area, and snow-caused mountain road closures, while winter is well over a month away

Hayek hit the nail on the head when he named planners as the primary enemy of freedom. I once heard two urban planners discuss the problem of traffic congestion in urban centers (formerly known as downtowns). Their brilliant solution was to drastically reduce the amount of available parking spaces...thus forcing people to use public transportation. Who really are the fascists in our midst?

So, as we continue to sift through the election’s entrails, it becomes obvious that the biggest loser is the “legacy” media. Having already suffered from seriously diminished credibility, they still doubled down on poorly disguised deception — and are now hemorrhaging committed leftist staffers along with previously reliable revenue sources. Speaking of losers, there’s word on the street that, since California’s Governor Hair Gel will be termed out in ’26, Kamala will rise up from the ashes and run to take his place. It is also rumored that U-Haul and the Realtor associations of Texas, Arizona, and Florida are kicking in sizeable donations to her war chest. But this is just scuttlebutt.

And now President-Elect Trump is dominating the news cycle with his nominations to fill various seats in his impending administration. Matt Gaetz just resigned his seat in Congress to assume the attorney generalship. Talk about controversy. I’m not all that jazzed on Gaetz’s legal bona fides, but he seems to not be averse to making enemies — and that’s what is needed to reboot the DoJ. Being a Floridian along with Marco Rubio allows governor Ron DeSantis to fill their seats in Congress. Also, “misinformation” seems to be the best descriptor for criticisms of Tulsi Gabbard’s presumed role in national security.

Though having no real power, it is likely that Elon’s and Vivek’s Department of Government Efficiency will issue formal statements of what should be done, both to decrease the size and cost of government and leave the taxpayers with more money to spend on themselves. This just happens to be the essence of supply-side economics. The real challenge will be the implementation of their findings. The ball will then land in the lap of Congress.

Image via Public Domain Pictures.