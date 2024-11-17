The ‘duh’ reason Hispanics voted for Trump

The “Why did Hispanics vote for Trump?” debate goes on.

Some liberal commentators are saying Hispanics voted against their own interests. Really? Isn’t that a bit insulting? In other words, what does a liberal pundit know about how millions voted? How about more respect, please?

The latest is from Alfredo Ortiz, who is the president and CEO of the Job Creators Network. Maybe you’ve seen Alberto on TV or heard him on the radio. This is how he explains the vote:

Our key finding: Hispanics have the same concerns as everyone else. Hispanics are just as concerned about their faith and families, the economy and inflation, crime, and the direction of the country as all Americans. President Trump spoke to these concerns far better than Democrats, and that’s the reason for his historic performance with Hispanics. And, it turns out, with Americans of almost all backgrounds. Trump recognized that Hispanics aren’t an identity group that can be pitted against others in tribal political warfare. The Harris campaign ran on this soft bigotry through promises such as forgivable $20,000 loans to Hispanic men, but Trump treated Hispanics as part of his broader coalition of working-class Americans striving for the American Dream. Hispanic voters didn’t need to listen to the political rhetoric. They merely needed to observe and compare their quality of life while Trump and Harris were in office. Real median Hispanic household income grew $6,500 between 2017 and 2019, 10 times faster than between 2021 and 2023 under Biden-Harris. Our Hispanic Vote Project found that Latinos are especially concerned about their businesses remaining profitable and their churches remaining solvent. We talked to many part-time pastors who were also small business owners, and many expressed concerns about rising taxes and inflation.

To paraphrase Carville in Spanish: ¡Es la economía, estúpido!

You mean that Hispanics are concerned about the price of food? Safe streets? Good schools? Men taking girls’ trophies? Disorganized and chaotic illegal immigration? A hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan?

Well, yes, they care about that. They are not talking about immigration reform or DACA 24/7.

Yes, they want more immigration, but it must be legal and orderly. Yes, they want political asylum but not giving everyone who shows up at the border a piece of paper to see a judge sometime in the future.

So Hispanics want common sense, and they heard a lot of it from Donald Trump.

Who could have seen that coming? The answer is anyone who lives in Hispanic districts and talks to real people who are not getting their instructions from Jorge Ramos or Jim Acosta.

Yes, Donald Trump spoke to Hispanics like real people rather than some identity group. And they voted for him. Wow, what a concept! People vote for someone who understands their concerns.

So there you have it. Hispanics listened to both sides and made a rational choice.

PS: Check out my blog for posts, podcasts, and videos.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.