No, Canada! -- Trudeau's wokester government embraces DEI

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service, or CSIS (not to be confused with ISIS), recently put up a job posting for summer students that stressed that the agency is “committed” to “cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace environment” at “all levels within the organization.”

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) recently posted summer job opportunities for students and permanent staff based on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). According to the now-deleted job posting, CSIS seeks to increase employment equity across all organizational levels in Canada. The agency specifically aims to boost the representation of individuals from women, people with disabilities, visible minorities and Canada's First Nations. "This will be achieved by increasing employment equity group representation (including persons with disabilities, visible minorities, indigenous peoples and women) at all levels within the organization through hiring and talent management practices," the job posting read. The posting, since removed, went on to state: “This will be achieved by increasing employment equity group representation (including persons with disabilities, visible minorities, Indigenous peoples and women) at all levels within the organization through hiring and talent management practices.”

In other words, hiring will be based largely on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) requirements. This is great, because who wants a nation’s intelligence service to be based on merit … or intelligence?

For that matter, who needs a fire department comprised of those who are physically fit, or a brain surgeon with steady hands?

An intelligence service seeking to hire only non-idiots would be offensive and exclusionary! Any and all merit-based hiring practices should immediately be forcefully ended by government action!

Prime Minister Trudeau should implement immediate mandatory DEI hiring for Canadian professional hockey teams, as well, such as the Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Montreal Canadiens. (Actually, it appears the Montreal Canadiens may have already implemented DEI hiring.)

In a related matter, Canada’s national police force, the vaunted Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), is planning to create fake online accounts to target Canadian “extremists.”

Probably anyone who doesn’t believe in DEI hiring. On the bright side, if the RCMP itself has employed mostly DEI hires of late, it may not be capable of trapping the “extremists,” who are likely pro-life and pro-freedom of speech and assembly types, conservatives, patriots, and Christians…essentially everybody but “extremists.”

Is performing undercover surveillance of those whom the government considers political opponents really the best use of The Mounties? Dudley Do-Right was dim-witted, but good-hearted. Going forward, he (or she) may be dim-witted and evil.

Speaking of evil, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) has banned prayer at its Remembrance Day (Veteran's Day in Canada) ceremonies and events.

According to a new CAF directive shared with LifeSiteNews by a CAF member, as of this year’s Nov. 11 Remembrance Day, observations may not include prayers, religious symbols, or readings from any religious text.

The email sent to CAF personnel noted that there would likely be a “diversity of beliefs” at these celebrations, “including none.”

Therefore, “none” trumps all the rest, apparently, odd in that it would obviously be the least common belief.

The missive continued, reading: “Chaplains should take the time to reflect on the meaning and purpose of the event and speak words of hope, encouragement, and remembrance to the benefit of all.”

What utter doublespeak!

The directive necessarily extracts meaning and purpose from these observations. We do not properly honor the dead, be they military or civilian, by refusing to ask for God’s blessing on them and declining to acknowledge the universal hope for eternal life.

But that is by no means all the revolting news emanating from The Great White North. It appears the Trudeau government is putting forth legislation that would strip pro-life pregnancy centers of their charitable tax status.

Moreover, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia is now forcing doctors to refer their patients for abortions, euthanasia, and “gender-transitioning” surgeries. When did “First, do no harm” morph into “If we can’t kill your baby can we kill you? Or mutilate your pre-teen?”

Here's hoping that DEI DIEs, merit is once again esteemed, good overcomes evil … and that Canada, too, will soon be made great again.

