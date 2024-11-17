Sly Stallone says Trump could be a second George Washington

Actor Sylvester Stallone says that Donald Trump could be the second George Washington.

This isn’t the case.

The Father of Our Country created the union, and precedent for how to be president.

It is not possible to be a second first.

However, Trump could become the most consequential president since Abraham Lincoln. He has the chance to save the union again. This isn't hyperbole, and it is true whether you love or hate Trump, and indeed whatever you think of Abraham Lincoln.

Abolishing slavery and bringing the Southern states back into the union unfortunately required Honest Abe to increase the size and power of the federal government. To save the union again and return it to something the founders would recognize and embrace, Trump will have to trim the scope and power of the federal government substantially -- by draining The Swamp and rendering The Deep State at least a little shallower.

This is a Herculean task and may, sadly, prove to be impossible. But with a bit of divine intervention, perhaps he may succeed. It is imperative that he do so, for, as George Washington knew, government is force-- a dangerous servant and a fearful master. If Trump is to do the impossible and return the ruling Leviathan to a sleeker government of, by, and for the people ... he will clearly need help from God … and the better angels of our nature.

George Washington and Abraham Lincoln were both famously honest. If Trump is to be the most consequential president since Lincoln, and Washington before him, he will have to honestly address not just the elephant in the room (which is the fact that we are heading towards an utterly unsustainable $40 trillion in debt), but the bloated, run amok elephant that is government. He will need to defeat both the power-mad jackasses in the Democrat party and the spineless RINOs in his own. May God grant him the power to see that truth. Because, especially in his second term, the truth can set him free.

And the rest of us, as well.

