No, Canada! Quebec to take euthanasia requests in advance?

Euthanasia seems all the rage in Canada. The Great White North is doing a land-office business in killing. And now Quebec is planning to go ahead with taking euthanasia requests in advance.

Now in fairness, perhaps it should be unsurprising that this is the case, considering the governments of some of these nations. If I lived under the Trudeau government, for example, I might be looking for the number to that hotline myself.

Despite the inconvenient fact that doing so is in clear violation of federal law. Oh well, I mean it’s just pre-booked killing. No big whoop, right?

Regardless, Sonia Bélanger, the Quebec minister responsible for seniors, announced via a recent post on ‘X’ that the province would be moving forward with taking “advance requests” for euthanasia, A.K.A. “Medical Assistance in Dying,” or MAID-- the Criminal Code of Canada be damned.

Currently, in order for a person to be killed by euthanasia in Canada, they must provide “consent” at the time of the procedure.

Well, I sure as hell hope so! Killing people without their “consent” is murder! Which is still frowned upon in many countries.

By contrast, “advance requests” would permit a person to approve their killing on a future date, thereby allowing the “procedure” to be carried out even if they are incapable of consenting at the time of the pre-approved date of death.

Placing an order for one’s own demise seems a bit odd to me. “O.K., one death … do you want fries with that?”

Will there be drive-up windows to facilitate the process soon?

Or maybe a dedicated phone number to call?

“Good afternoon, it’s a great day here at the Quebec Pre-Approved Euthanasia Hotline! How can we help you?”

“I was hoping to have you off me later this year.”

“Super! Does December 23rd work for you, say 10:00 a.m. sharp?”

“No, sorry, the 23rd doesn’t work for me, I’m getting my hair done. How about the 27th around noon?”

“Great, noon on the 27th it is! We will see you—and kill you—then! Thanks for calling the Quebec Pre-Approved Euthanasia Hotline -- and have a great day!”

In the past, counties set up suicide-prevention hotlines. Now we have suicide-to-order.

It shows that euthanasia is gaining acceptance in the West. It says a great deal about a nation when euthanasia is accepted … along with the demand for unfettered abortion until birth.

And none of what it says is good.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License