Ask not how Trump will drain the swamp, ask how you can help!

Now that President Trump will be our next president, now is not the time to be an armchair quarterback, now is the time to jump into the game!



How? Easy, go take a class at the local state-funded college or university. Make it a gender studies class … and go be a wrench in the cogs!



Refuse to go along with the pronouns. Or go along with it, but gum up the works by using Trump-gendered pronouns (ILoveTrump/ TrumpIsAwesome), or throw out pronouns they have to think about (he/him when the subject of the sentence, she/her when the object of the sentence).



Circulate a real world, door-to-door petition to the FCC asking that your “local” TV station lose their license for violating decency standards, fair reporting standards, Satanic displays at awards shows … find something, anything to complain about.



Demand accountability from your local government.



Attend school board meetings, better yet … run for school board!



Don’t tolerate bad customer service from young people.



Buy a MAGA hat and wear it to liberal areas … and be stoic when Karen attacks, look like the sane party (because you are).



Refuse to use the bronouns.



Speak up when men in dresses attempt to violate women’s spaces.



Attend county board meetings, city council meetings, write your elected officials often.



Demand the Epstein/Diddy client lists be made public.



Brake for squirrels! (RIP P’Nut)



Don’t get emotional over politics! Be calm when discussing things like budgets, expenditures, and other boring bureaucratic matters. Government is boring! Politics doesn’t need to be hysterical.



Quit trying to give the Democrats helpful advice. If they want to continue doing what they’re doing, let them! Let Joy Reid call everyone nasty names! Let The View shrews cry! Encourage it! Never interrupt your enemy when they/them are making a mistake! Let them be as wound up as they make themselves!



Tell women whose genitalia is showing through their yoga pants to put on some clothing.



Don’t put up with influencers' bad behavior in public.



Don’t worship celebrities or support them.



Cut the cord. Seriously, there’s absolutely zero excuse to subscribe to cable T.V. anymore. Streaming is cheaper, easier, and ultimately happier. And it’s gotten so easy, that being a Luddite is actually more difficult.



Ditch your bad habits. Smoking, drinking and gambling all fill government troughs with unnecessary tax payments!



Exercise, eat well, laugh often, smile at everyone, say “good morning" to strangers ... Take your dog for a walk!



Don’t compromise on what is important, but offer concessions on what isn’t.



And most of all, be an example of the kind of citizen you want to be surrounded by!

Image: Screen shot from Fox 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul video, via YouTube