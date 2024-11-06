NeverTrumpers expose their radical values

NeverTrumpers at the “non-partisan” Bulwark Substack, commiserating over the looming Trump victory, (perhaps inadvertently) outed themselves last night as more anti-American than the progressive Democrat crowd, talking about all the “nice guy” things that Joe Biden did (but shouldn’t have), which didn’t prevent Trump from winning the election, and taking office. See below:

Anyone catch this? At the end of last night's @BulwarkOnline's election coverage, the hosts, agitated at Democrats' impending demise, said the Biden Admin should have gotten even more extreme to prevent this from occurring.



Jonathan Last (JVL): "[The Biden Admin] should have…

More of that “you have to suspend the Constitution to save it” talk!

As you hear Jonathan Last say, Trump’s victory is a “structural failure” on behalf of the Biden administration for employing a “fake it ‘til you make it” strategy—wait, so you mean to tell me that reality didn’t bend to the narrative just because the lies were repeated ad nauseam, and making no pretense of caring about the issues of the American people, wasn’t actually a winning plan? Gee, who woulda thunk?

Does Last realize that the blame for this apparently very serious “failure” falls largely on the very person he wanted to win the presidency? I mean, she’s literally the second-in-command… at this very moment. Is she a failure or is she not a failure? Which is it? Have some consistency for Pete’s sake.

He then also pretended that these last four years have actually been an example of decency and honesty in politics…what gas-lighting! Kamala Harris only lost because Biden and team didn’t heed the “nice guys finish last” axiom? I mean, that’s exactly what he’s saying, and it’s grotesque. Biden tried to “help” red states? Besides dumping millions of violent and thieving illegals into our communities, taxing us to death, and punishing us for being conservative, sure, Biden really “helped” us.

Seriously, thank God that how Biden ran the nation isn’t an example of “politics as normal,” as Last suggests. Sure, I guess it’s “politics as normal” when living under a communist regime, but not in the free world.

Hurling the “Nazi” and “fascist” slur at anyone who’s not a Democrat? It doesn’t even make sense, because believers in limited and small, decentralized government (like conservative voters) are the very opposite of big, central fascism and Naziism.

Demonizing more than 71,000,000 people (that’s the current tally for Trump) as “existential threats” to America’s survival as a nation?

Calling people “garbage” because they’re voting Trump?

Using the full might of the federal government and countless other offices to prosecute their political opponent in an attempt to derail his presidential campaign run?

And, has anyone seen X today? The left just figured out that Hispanic Americans turned out in record numbers for Trump, and the bigotry is off the charts.

Last “never imagined” Trump would win? How is that possible? Has he spoken with a single ordinary American over the past four years? (Just shows how utterly out-of-touch and brainwashed these people really are.)

This guy sums it up perfectly:

Honestly tho I am shocked. Shocked that the least liked VP in history couldn’t win an election. Even with the entire media turning around after Joe was forced out and pretending like she was some lovable hero I’m just shocked such an unlikable POS couldn’t win — Just Peachy Liberty (@JPeachyLiberty) November 6, 2024

Allow me to help the political geniuses at the Bulwark out.

When your own voters endow you with the moniker “Holocaust Harris” and it actually sticks, you’ve got a bad candidate.

When your candidate can’t pull a single delegate during the primary process, you’ve got a bad candidate.

When your candidate says she wouldn’t have done anything different than Joe Biden, who was even more hated than Jimmy Carter, you’ve got a bad candidate.

When your candidate has presided over the mass invasion of more than 10 million third world criminals who are ruining life for the American citizens who live here, you’ve got a bad candidate.

Shall I continue?

