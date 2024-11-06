Kamala made a big deal about Trump being 'out for himself.' Then she abandoned her supporters on election night ...

They knocked on doors for her. They phonebanked. They bused themselves to her rallies and stuck to her side her even after she cheated them of their promised Beyonce concert.

They gathered together for their Kamala Harris victory party at Howard University in Washington. And when victory didn't happen, she abandoned them.

The joy is gone at Kamala Harris victory watch party pic.twitter.com/rIXXcYv7oi — The Bruiser (@DrHoosierHermit) November 6, 2024

BREAKING: Supporters leave Kamala's election night party in droves. pic.twitter.com/dfAK3B7wzH — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 6, 2024

She has yet to make a statement for them, thanking them for their hard work, encouraging them to keep up the good fight, or telling them wait'll next time.

Some guy named Cedric Raymond eventually came out around 1:00 in the morning and told them she wouldn't be speaking to them tonight.

She just left, flew the coop, same way Hillary Clinton did to her supporters on the night Donald Trump defeated her in 2016, leaving them hanging. She has yet to concede the election, let alone congratulate President Trump, but that's just her being her.

Which is pretty ironic. One of her main campaign arguments against President Trump was that he was selfish, "in it for himself."

Turns out Harris was the one in it for herself. Trump, whom she accused of such behavior, took a bullet for us, forewent a salary, and endured a slew of lawfare that would have broken the spirit of anyone, never, ever, abandoned his supporters, nor was he ever that kind of selfish. Harris, though, is.

And in that petty selfishness, it's possible to see the kinds of errors that actually cost her the election, driving voters to Trump.

What were the things that did her in?

They often talk of her word salads, but canned responses were probably even more problematic.

Remember how the Hispanic man at the townhall asked her what she would do to improve health care since he had to travel to Mexico to get an MRI since he couldn't get an appointment here? She completely failed to answer that question, and instead told the man she came from a middle class upbringing. She didn't even empathize with him, let alone help him. She talked about herself. Selfish? You decide.

Another watershed error was in her staff's insistence on drawing a big crowd. She did draw a big crowd, by dangling the prospect of a Beyoncé concert for them, given that Beyoncé concert tickets run upwards of $200 for the cheap seats and much more for the better ones. Word was leaked to the press, multiple outlets. Beyoncé, who was rumored to be up for singing at the Democrat National Convention in Chicago, but didn't, would finally sing! Beyoncé came all right, but didn't so much as sing an a cappella song for them, despite her 'Freedom' song being the campaign's anthem. Her fans stood in line for hours to go to that event. They got nothing. One wonders how many votes that three-card monte on her own voters cost her. Selfish? You decide.

Did she empathize with the owner of 'P'Nut,' the summarily executed pet squirrel after New York state goons invaded a man's home on a tip from an informant over a permit? Her response was "no comment."

Did she empathize with victims of smash-and-grab robberies in California and support Proposition 36? She said it was the Sunday before election, so she wouldn't comment.

Did she put herself out to talk with Joe Rogan? Nope, she gave him the regal terms for her courtly attention, telling him he'd come to her and they'd make the "experience" just an hour, leaving him to fill two other hours on his podcast, doing twice the work. Selfish? You decide.

Did she voice any empathy for the Al Smith dinner's purpose, which was to raise money for charity for the poor when she decided to skip the event, joining Walter Mondale in deeming it too unimportant? Nope, she just sent in a stupid video featuring a known anti-Catholic actress mocking Catholics in what was basically a call to vote for her. Eeew. No wonder Cardinal Dolan didn't bother to include her in the closing prayers of the event. Selfish? Well, once again, you decide.

And her signature issue, abortion? The ultimate selfish convenience for the inconvenient pregnancy? It was what she stood for. Any empathy for doctors and nurses who by conscience or religious convictions don't want to perform that killing of an unborn child? Not in the least -- her most disgusting campaign stance was her call to end conscience exceptions for medical personnel unwilling to perform abortions. Her selfishness goes stratospheric with that one.

Every one of these errors was a dealbreaker to someone, creating a cascade of them that culminated in her defeat at the hands of Donald Trump. Selfishness was at the root of all of them. Throw in the media reports about her hubby Doug Emhoff being a profoundly selfish person knocking up his first family's nanny and somehow causing the death of her baby one way or another and then going on to beat another girlfriend, slapping her so hard she spun around, with lawsuits naming him as the "office a-hole" and never addressing any one of these horrid stories of selfishness and one can only wonder what the depth of selfishness she really had.

We can see it now, as she cut out of Dodge on election night, leaving her supporters in the lurch.

Image: Twitter video screen shot