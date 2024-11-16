Democrats to create a 'shadow government' to thwart Trump?

“Progressive” Democrats crave power like a drunk craves a drink. And that is why they are so dangerous.

And why they must be removed from the government, root and branch.

Americans realized that we need to shine a light on government corruption, and that we need more transparency from those who would rule over us … and voted accordingly, just days ago. Let there be light, and let the cockroaches and other vermin scramble to find their safe spaces.

But Democrats -- whether elected representatives or Deep Staters and swamp dwellers — have other ideas, in spite of the landslide mandate the people anded to Donald Trump and Republicans. In fact, some are talking openly of creating a ‘shadow cabinet’ and ‘shadow government’ akin to what the British have. But ours is not a parliamentary system. We do not need a cryptocracy. It has never been a feature of American governance, and for good reason.

Be that as it may, Rep. Wiley Nickel (D-NC) recently publicly proposed just such a body, going so far as to name those who might comprise a shadow cabinet … starting with Adam Schiff as its Attorney General. (Trying hard to manage my gag reflex now.)

Memo to Rep. Nickel: we already have a shadow government, and it is the reason the country is in existential danger … and one of the reasons why a red wave reently swept across the nation. It’s alternately called The Swamp or The Deep State. But he knows that. He just doesn’t care.

The last thing the (formerly) United States needs is another government, cast in shadow. We are still trying to recover from the existing one. And looking forward to the new one.

But today’s Democrats don’t care about that. Or the country. Or us. They truly don’t. All they care about is their own power. Nothing else.

So they think nothing of attempting to negate the will of the people, of rendering 75+ million votes moot.

Some say this borders on the treasonous. But, hey, they have a democracy to save, right?

