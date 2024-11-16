Over at The View, Whoopi Goldberg asserts that Pete Hegseth 'clearly does not know anything about the military'

Someone once said that there are lies, damned lies, and statistics. I posit that there is a fourth kind of lie, ‘preposterous’ lies. A preposterous lie is one so bold and opposite of reality that you can’t believe you heard it correctly.

Sadly, these lies have become so preposterously frequent of late that they may no longer be considered preposterous, or at least unexpected. These are the lies in which Democrats and their supporters traffic.

One such lie was told by The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg recently. She said that Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense, “clearly does not know anything about the military.”

Really?

Hegseth has decades of experience in the armed forces, has been a combat soldier for extended periods of time, is an Army veteran of Iraq, Afghanistan, and Guantanamo Bay, has earned two Bronze Stars and a Combat Infantryman Badge for his time overseas, and has written several books about the military.

Whoopi? Well, she’s a co-host of The View, so I guess she would know best.

Of course, the Left is really concerned about two things. They know that Hegseth is not a fan of the wokeness that has overtaken the military in recent years … and that he will defend the Constitution, not the corrupt bureaucracy that they currently run and adore.

Elizabeth Warren took to ‘X’ to state of Hegseth: “A Fox & Friends weekend co-host is not qualified to be the Secretary of Defense” before adding, “I lead the Senate military personnel panel,” and: “All three of my brothers served in uniform.”

She conveniently forgot to mention Hegseth’s extensive and exemplary service record. Was she also implying that perhaps she would have been a better pick because she sits on a panel and her three brothers were in the military?

Another preposterous lie was told by James Carville, who said on his ‘Politics War Room’ podcast that conservative media and Republicans frequently are dishonest, while mainstream corporate media holds Democrats accountable, preventing them from spreading misinformation.

Huh? Talk about projection!

Carville went on to state, “our side won't tolerate lies,” which is itself a lie … one impossible to surpass. We need a word even stronger and more definitive than ‘preposterous’ for a lie of such Biblical proportions. I’ll work on that in my down time.

Democrats and their sycophants in the mainstream media not only tolerate lies, they create them, craft them, tell them, caress them, love them, promulgate them, stick to them, and double down on them.

As I have written before, if prevarication was an Olympic sport, Democrats would be perennial — and prohibitive -- favorites to win gold.

Image: Screen shot from The View video, via YouTube