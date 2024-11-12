An Andrea Widburg video-podcast on political flotsam and jetsam

It’s another day when I had one space to fill, and I wanted to talk about so many things that a video-podcast seemed the easiest (for me) way to go. Some of these are news items you already know, and some may be new. All of them get a few minutes of my attention.

Incidentally, I know that some of you wish that I could include a transcript. I wish I could, too. At this point, my time limits and the mechanics of doing so are too difficult. I’m thinking about ways, though, to make a transcript possible.

In the meantime, for those who can listen to podcasts, this one covers:

Jack Smith’s apparent retreat from the DOJ lawsuits against Trump, a tactic that is actually as slimy as the lawsuits themselves

The FEMA worker who was fired for instructing people to ignore Trump supporters’ homes, and the situation isn’t as obvious as you think.

The pathetic nature of today’s performers, which explains why it cost Kamala so much to bring them to her rallies (with a cameo from poor Britney Spears)

The overall cult-like nature of today’s leftism

A horrible development for women and girls in Iraq, something I lay squarely at Obama’s feet—along with a short rumination about how bad Democrats are for women generally

The New York Times’s despicable anti-Israel animus

A mass murder in China and what it says about guns and government

