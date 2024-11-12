An Andrea Widburg video-podcast on political flotsam and jetsam
It’s another day when I had one space to fill, and I wanted to talk about so many things that a video-podcast seemed the easiest (for me) way to go. Some of these are news items you already know, and some may be new. All of them get a few minutes of my attention.
Incidentally, I know that some of you wish that I could include a transcript. I wish I could, too. At this point, my time limits and the mechanics of doing so are too difficult. I’m thinking about ways, though, to make a transcript possible.
In the meantime, for those who can listen to podcasts, this one covers:
- Jack Smith’s apparent retreat from the DOJ lawsuits against Trump, a tactic that is actually as slimy as the lawsuits themselves
- The FEMA worker who was fired for instructing people to ignore Trump supporters’ homes, and the situation isn’t as obvious as you think.
- The pathetic nature of today’s performers, which explains why it cost Kamala so much to bring them to her rallies (with a cameo from poor Britney Spears)
- The overall cult-like nature of today’s leftism
- A horrible development for women and girls in Iraq, something I lay squarely at Obama’s feet—along with a short rumination about how bad Democrats are for women generally
- The New York Times’s despicable anti-Israel animus
- A mass murder in China and what it says about guns and government
I’ve got a variety of ways for you to watch the podcast, whether videos on Rumble or YouTube (whichever you prefer) or audio versions on Libsyn and Apple (again, whichever you prefer):
Rumble:
YouTube:
Libsyn (audio):
Apple Podcasts (just a link; no embed code).