It's Latino, not Latinex

As my late mother used to say, reality will eventually hit you between the eyes. She was a lot less diplomatic in how she said it in Spanish but we got the point. I think she would scream at a Democrats today: I'm Latina not Latinex, or Latinx, or whatever they want to call it, you fool, or something like that.

The Democrats had a bad day last Tuesday as more and more Hispanics voted GOP. Even The Dallas Morning News had to print an editorial about it. This is what they wrote:

While Democrats are still taking a hard look in the mirror after their devastating election night, they need to absorb an important lesson: Question your assumptions. There have been a lot of headlines about Democrats losing the “Latino vote.” We would venture another explanation. There is no Latino vote. There are millions upon millions of independent-thinking individuals of Latin American origin who have different points of view and vote accordingly.

Well, that's true. Latinos or Hispanics are different because we came here for different reasons. Our grandmother may speak Spanish or watch the nightly "telenovela" but we are different.

At the same time, we are the same in many ways. We love an opportunity society rather than handouts. We love the rule of law because we experienced banana republic tactics directly. We are not for open borders because it's messy and illegal. We want good schools, safe streets, and the same things that everybody wants. This is why school choice is popular among Hispanics -- because they want a good education for their kids.

Last, but not least, we are conservative on family values from abortion to men playing in girls' sports.

To paraphrase the late Dr. Martin Luther King, judge my children because of the content of their character, not their skin color. In this case, it is something like judge me on my person but not my last name.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: Gage Skidmore