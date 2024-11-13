Post-election, Vermont school counsels children — to be Democrats

On November 5, America resoundingly rejected the hateful race rhetoric and divisive lies of Democrat identity politics. This included record numbers of black and Hispanic voters disenchanted by the election-year promises of Democrats that translate into deteriorating economic opportunities for racial minorities. But Bernie-blue Vermont didn’t get the memo, and has continued to shamelessly push anti-MAGA propaganda spewed by the mainstream media — in public schools, by paid teachers.

A Vermont newspaper proclaimed almost triumphantly how the teachers were soothing the children with Huxleyan hate propaganda:

In the wake of a presidential election that will send Donald Trump back to the White House, leaders of Vermont's most racially diverse school districts are taking steps to reassure students, parents and staff who are feeling anxious about the future. Trump’s campaign was rife with anti-immigrant rhetoric, and he has vowed to roll back the rights of transgender youth. That prompted school leaders in Burlington and Winooski — home to hundreds of students who are racial minorities, immigrants and refugees — to send out messages both before and after the election about ways to discuss the results.

Did the teachers counsel the kiddos that Trump is Hitler, and they will all be deported soon? Nothing like kiddie fear-porn by public servants inflicted on others’ children — the school does not recognize the “diversity” of a child who might be a conservative. In Vermont, wearing a shirt that says “There are only two genders” gets kids disciplined and sent home — so much for free speech and intellectual diversity in the schools preaching they are “preserving democracy.”

Many Vermont public school ideologues are so utterly divorced from reality that they have unmoored themselves from their duties: teachers are not supposed to indoctrinate others’ children with their personal political views (or, as here, toxic delusions). The school superintendent said, “Many students were feeling ‘angry and sad’ and had questions about laws that might change as a result of the election.”

Counseling feelings (including political emotions) in woke Vermont has been elevated in schools above math, reading, and writing. Did some students express “feelings” of joy, relief, and hope that the race-baiting and hateful attacks on Vermonters for their crime of whiteness are finally in their death throes? Did some children express relief that they would no longer be pressured by their teachers to secretly change their genders with hormones and “Mommy doesn’t need to know”?

The superintendent with no clothes sent out a letter stating, “in a democracy, it’s important that citizens on multiple sides of issues are able to share their thoughts in a space free from bullying and harassment.” That’s pretty rich — Vermont’s public schools are hostile spaces for non-woke students. Pride flags and BLM political banners still don classroom walls — competing political views are strictly verboten. These are “safe” spaces only for uni-party indoctrination and vapid Marxist victim-drivel.

Another superintendent advised teachers, “Please avoid major or consequential assignments for students this week and be ready to make exceptions based on [sic] student’s and [sic] colleague’s mental health needs.”

The post-election “guidance” encourages educators to “create space for processing” the news — using questions including “How does this make you feel?” and “What do you wonder/question?” It also states that students “may have questions you cannot answer” and advises teachers not to “rush to intellectualize” and to “model not-knowing.” There is an awful lot of “modeling of not-knowing” (about the Constitutions and proper roles for teachers) exhibited by these notices….

In the post-election indoctrination sessions, teachers are counseled not to “inundate students but we also want to be culturally relevant and responsive to students’ needs.” Just not responsive to the conservative students’ needs — they are portrayed as hateful, racist misogynists who seek to deport anyone of color and take away trans-children’s “rights” to be sterilized for life. This is reality in Vermont public schools — “safe” spaces for one party; NO space for the evil right-wing fascists who just won a national mandate.

The canary in the woke social-justice Vermont coal mine is still coughing and choking, but more and more parents and children just want to be able to breathe again. The U.S. Constitution does not permit government to endorse one political party over another using tax dollars. Vermont’s schools never received that memo either — or just crumpled it up and threw it in the trash.

Attorney-farmer John Klar hosts the Small Farm Republic Substack and podcast from his Vermont farm. His recent book is Small Farm Republic: Why Conservatives Must Embrace Local Agriculture, Reject Climate Alarmism, and Lead an Environmental Revival.

Image generated by AI.