Good management matters: The GOP instantly blocked duplicate ballots in Michigan

In 2020, the Trump team was caught flatfooted by massive fraud (mail-in ballots, ballot harvesting, stopped vote counts, etc.). It shouldn’t have been, but it was.

To those of us watching from the outside, it seemed as if Ronna McDaniel was a little too concerned about flower arrangements and catering (you know, the DC Beltway cocktail party circuit) and way too disinterested in the nitty-gritty of ensuring election integrity. Things seem to be different with Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, in charge. Case in point: block tens of thousands of duplicate ballots in Michigan.

Earlier today, we learned that, in Michigan, once a ballot is cast, no matter how illegally, it gets counted. We know this because a Chinese student was caught illegally voting in Michigan, but that illegal vote is going to count anyway:

A University of Michigan student who is from China and not a U.S. citizen allegedly voted Sunday in Ann Arbor and is being charged with two crimes, six days before a pivotal presidential election. [snip] The student's ballot is expected to count in the upcoming election — although it was illegally cast — because there is no way for election officials to retrieve it once it's been put through a tabulator, according to two sources familiar with Michigan election laws. The setup is meant to prevent ballots from being tracked back to an individual voter.

Well, that’s just one vote. But what about 168,000 votes? It turns out that 168,000 may be the number of duplicate ballots that were being spat out in Michigan.

Our friend Rasmussen Reports shows an example of just one voter ID that generated 29 separate votes:

Lara Trump swiftly announced that the GOP election integrity unit investigated the problem of ballots and was able to put a stop to it:

And according to DC_Draino—and I don’t know his source—the GOP didn’t just stop 29 duplicate ballots or 290. It stopped 168,000:

For more on ballot manipulation, check out Jerome R. Corsi’s series of articles about an algorithm embedded in many state voter registration systems that allows phantom votes. This is a huge problem. Thankfully, though, the GOP is finally taking it seriously. Maybe Lara Trump was a nepo hire, but she’s acting like the real deal, and we should all be grateful.