My final two cents on the election

One of my favorite coins in my coin collection is my 1864 two-cent piece. As we all know, our nation was once engaged in a great Civil War that started back in 1861. As the war dragged on, the Union side felt the need to connect the just war it was waging to their belief in, and devotion to, God.

In 1864, the first two-cent piece was minted. It was the first of many U.S. coins (that would later follow) that would also carry the motto, “IN GOD WE TRUST.” Today, all currency is required (thanks to a federal law passed in 1955) to have “IN GOD WE TRUST” upon it. “IN GOD WE TRUST,” by the way, is also the official motto of the United States.

Our nation was conceived with the idea that it would be a “nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” As our motto implies, we are a country devoted to God, most successful when we act with that in mind.

It might be said that we are once again engaged in a great civil war -- a great civil war of ideas. This war seems to be much about how we choose to define ourselves. As Americans, do we see ourselves as part of a great nation devoted to God and the principles of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness? Or do we see the United States as just another country that needs to fall into line and bow down to the pagan deity known as secular globalism?

This brings me to the election. To be sure, I do not know what fate awaits this great nation of ours that I love and cherish so much. Likewise, I have no idea who will win this election. But I do believe that the Hand of Providence saved Donald Trump from an assassin’s bullet last July -- and for a reason.

So I voted for Donald Trump a few days ago. I voted for him because he stands for individual liberty, and I voted for him because I think God has a plan that includes Donald Trump as our next president. I also voted for Donald Trump because I embrace: “IN GOD WE TRUST.”

Image: Harold Witkov