AT/Rasmussen Reports poll: Harris only up 1 in New Hampshire and up 3 in Minnesota.

Two of AT/Rasmussen Reports’ polls look at true blue states. One is Minnesota, which has voted for the Democrat presidential candidate in the last 12 elections. The other is New Hampshire. There, except for 2000, New Hampshire has voted for the Democrat in every election since 1992. In both states, while Kamala leads in the polls, her lead is unusually small: three points in Minnesota and only one point in New Hampshire. Additionally, while both states share similar concerns seen in other states, their reactions to those concerns are unexpected and unpredictable.

When asked about their vote for president, Minnesota’s likely voters (LVs) favor Harris (50%) over Trump (47%), and in New Hampshire, Harris is at 48% to Trump’s 47%. New Hampshire’s change of pace from ardent support for Democrats is seen in the fact that the two gubernatorial candidates, Democrat Joyce Craig and Republican Kelly Ayotte, are tied at 44%. In Minnesota, however, in the U.S. Senate race, the Democrat incumbent, Amy Klobuchar, holds an 11-point lead over her Republican rival, Royce White.

When you drill down into LVs’ specific concerns, the differences between the two states narrow somewhat. In both states, LVs’ greatest concern is the economy, followed by the border and, lagging far behind, abortion. In New Hampshire, the ranking is the economy (27%), the border (17%), and abortion (14%). In Minnesota, the ranking is the economy (31%), the border (19%), and abortion (13%).

Things shift, though, when asked about priorities for the incoming president. Both New Hampshire and Minnesota were concerned about protecting democracy, which 30% of New Hampshire and 29% of Minnesota voters identified as their primary concern. In the same way, in both states, LVs view preventing cheating in elections as very or somewhat important (93% in New Hampshire and 91% in Minnesota).

A majority in both states believe that mail-in voting is very or somewhat likely to lead to more cheating (60% in New Hampshire and 57% in Minnesota). Majorities also think it would be better to count all votes on election day (58% in New Hampshire and 52% in Minnesota).

Perhaps because they are concerned about cheating, majorities in both states would prefer paper ballots (64% in New Hampshire and 62% in Minnesota). However, when asked specifically about the risk of electronic voting machines, the LVs were ambivalent. While 40% of New Hampshire voters do think they make cheating easier, 34% aren’t sure, and 26% think they make cheating harder. Meanwhile, in Minnesota, 42% of LVs aren’t sure about electronic voting machines, although 34% think the machines make cheating easier, while only 24% think they make it harder.

In New Hampshire, the LVs’ second priority for the incoming president is illegal immigration (27%), while 24% want the president to address rising prices. In Minnesota, voters split evenly on those two priorities, with 27% putting illegal immigration as their top priority and 27% saying the same about rising prices.

On the subject of immigration, given both states lean toward Harris, you would expect LVs to be soft in their views about the border. They’re not. When asked about the number of legal immigrants that should be allowed into America, 31% of New Hampshire voters want to decrease the number, and another 19% want to have a temporary cut-off. Only 27% are okay with the status quo, and 17% want more legal immigrants.

In Minnesota, 32% of LVs want to decrease the number of legal immigrants, and 23% want a temporary cessation. Only 23% like the status quo, and 14% want more legal immigrants.

On the subject of illegal immigration, the majority of LVs in both states are hardliners. In New Hampshire, 57% believe that the word “invasion” is either very or somewhat accurate to describe what’s happening at the southern border, while 55% of Minnesota LVs feel the same way. Sixty-one percent of LVs in both states strongly or somewhat support a military presence at our southern border.

However, when asked to place blame for what’s happening at the southern border, New Hampshire’s LVs had a seemingly anomalous response: 27% blame Trump, with 19% blaming Biden, 9% blaming Harris, and 14% saying it’s nobody’s fault. In Minnesota, however, 32% of LVs blame Biden for the border issues, 16% blame Trump, and 13% refuse to assign blame.

New Hampshire voters are also standouts when it comes to the economy. Although they’re concerned about it and view it as a presidential priority, 54% say they’re better off now than they were four years ago. Minnesota’s LVs align more with other polls, for 52% say they are not better off. I

n both states, however, LVs are concerned for their children. In New Hampshire, 41% of LVs say their children will not be better off than their parents versus 36% who say they will be, while in Minnesota, 52% are concerned about their children’s futures, compared to 21% who think they’ll be fine.

We also asked voters about abortion and discovered that, in both states, voters are more likely to identify as pro-choice (61% in New Hampshire and 53% in Minnesota). Unsurprisingly, they trust Harris more on the abortion question (50% in New Hampshire and 53% in Minnesota). None seem to accept that the Dobbs decision has removed abortion from the federal purview without a constitutional amendment.

Most respondents in both states hew to the trimester system that Roe v. Wade first set out. In New Hampshire, 25% of voters believe abortions should be legal through the first trimester, with 22% thinking they should be unlimited during pregnancy. In Minnesota, 28% support the first trimester as a cutoff. There, too, 22% want abortions to be unlimited.

