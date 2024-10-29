America’s rising crime problem coincides with a war on cops

Last week, Alpha News of Minneapolis released the film documentary Minnesota v We the People, about four law enforcement officers and a paramedic/firefighter who were victims of ambush murders in the past 13 months. The film followed Alpha News’s well-received (more than 7 million views) film documentary Fall of Minneapolis, which looked at the George Floyd riots, including widespread looting and an unprecedented assault on an American police station. None of what’s shown in the movie is accidental. This is what America’s leftists wanted.

This all took place on Governor Tim Walz’s watch after he refused to order out the National Guard, something that won support from Mayor Jacob Frey and the Minneapolis City Council. Kamala Harris famously sought to bail out the rioters and arsonists.

Image: An execution in Chicago (cropped). YouTube screen grab.

Both films vividly portray the breakdown of the rule of law and civility in American society as anti-police socialists have risen in local and state politics. This is, of course, a nationwide phenomenon, according to the FBI:

The 54 law enforcement officers feloniously killed in the first nine months of 2024 represent a 12.5 percent increase compared to the 48 officers killed during the same period in 2023. . .felonious deaths were related to investigative/enforcement (18), unprovoked attacks (8), and ambushes (6). The 18 investigative/enforcement-related deaths in 2024 represent a 50.0 percent increase compared to the 12 during the same time in 2023. (The FBI indicates the record is incomplete.)

Former Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan (D. NY) created a great noise in 1965 with “The Moynihan Report: The Negro Family, the Case for National Action,” written when he was still an official in the LBJ Department of Labor. The report warned that the black family structure was crumbling and predicted that societal problems would result from the dramatic increases in non-marital births and single adult female households.

The report advocated a national effort to revitalize “a stable Negro family structure.” It concluded,

To this end, the programs of the Federal government bearing on this objective shall be designed to have the effect, directly or indirectly, of enhancing the stability and resources of the Negro American family.

As we know, the Democrat-run War on Poverty, rather than strengthening the family, put its efforts into creating female-headed households, driving men from the home. It was a recipe for instability, poverty, and criminality.

In 1993, Moynihan was back again with “Defining Deviancy Down: How We’ve Become Accustomed to Alarming Levels Of Crime and Destructive Behavior.” In that essay, he quoted from a study by Douglas Smith and G. Roger Jarjoura about juvenile crime:

“The relationship is so strong that controlling for family configuration erases the relationship between race and crime and between income and crime. This conclusion shows up time and again in the literature; poverty is far from the sole determinant of crime.”

His point is that criminality and other antisocial activities result from a lack of parenting and family structure, both of which normally teach proper social conduct.

This was not accidental. David Horowitz, a one-time red diaper paper and now a committed conservative, wrote in his biography Radical Son that communist activists saw more than 50 years ago that America’s racial issues could be used as a wedge to destroy Western Culture and usher in socialism. That insight set the stage for the war on cops.

In 2016, Heather MacDonald wrote The War on Cops. In it, she showed that blacks dominate violent crime in America, which means more interactions with law enforcement and a disproportionate representation in prison. This allows race hustlers to claim that the American system is inherently racist and unjust. Her book also affirms Moynihan’s assertion that urban violence and crime are due in great part not to systemic racism but to the black family’s dissolution. Fathers/husbands/adult males are a civilizing influence for boys and young men. Jack Cashill, in Untenable: The True Story of White Ethnic Flight from America’s Cities, describes how these trends destroyed communities.

One of the most telling moments in Minnesota v We the People occurs at the end when Chris Madel describes taking his young daughter to see the burned-out areas in Minneapolis after the Floyd riots. In the ruins, someone had pinned a huge sheet saying, “abolish the police.” His daughter turned to him and asked, “If something happens at that house, who do they call?” I would add, “And what if, when they call, no one answers?”

John Dale Dunn is a retired emergency and corrections physician and an inactive attorney in Brownwood, Texas.