Are non-citizens voting? A fact check suggests they could be

The integrity of America’s electoral system seems to rely on ne’er-do-wells having the decency not to falsify a citizenship voting form. However, we know that, on American soil, America has 20 million illegals who clearly have no moral compunction with breaking the law for entry, so fraudulently signing a piece of paper would be no impediment to them.

That fact alone baffles me when it comes to the SCOTUS holding that other states have no standing in questioning state voting procedures. This is especially true when you look at what California has done regarding non-citizen voting, which can clearly affect the entire nation.

Democrats regularly deny that illegal aliens registering to vote in the upcoming election. And why should they? Illegal alien voting is a ridiculous proposition. No society could be that stupid. Just as we don’t give life-changing, decision-making powers to children, we don’t give it to strangers...or at least we haven’t for the previous 200,000 years. Surely, the claim that strangers to America are voting is just panic-mongering. Right-wing, white supremacy scare tactics.

Or maybe it’s not.

I am not an American citizen, and I live “overseas.” Lately, there have been many advertisements telling Americans to vote via the “Vote from Abroad” system. The system seems to have been developed mainly for the military but also for those citizens working or living overseas. I’m told it skews heavily towards the Democrats, and the following may be why.

In the interests of journalistic inquiry and truth-telling, I tried an experiment. I have spent time in L.A. and Pittsburgh, so I applied under the online overseas voting system in both states, California and Pennsylvania.

The process was quite easy. Identify your “home” state, and that takes you to that particular state’s application. I just needed an address and a willingness to state (falsely) that I am a citizen. Other information is requested but there is no prohibition at the application level if you don’t enter a social security number or something specific.

My L.A. address was a Mexican tequila bar, and my Pittsburgh address was a performance venue. Neither were places where someone would normally live.

Interestingly, during both application processes, I was asked if I was a Republican, Democrat, or Independent. I went unaffiliated, and the screen immediately asked me if I wanted to join “Democrats Abroad,” an apparent bias built into the government website software for both states.

Los Angeles went through without a hitch. I now have a VID and Record number card from the County Clerk. My ballot materials arrived in the same package and, shortly afterward, a large booklet with “Official Voter Information” running some 144 pages.

So, I am allowed to vote in California.

Pittsburgh was going similarly. I was registered and awaiting documents by mail. However, about ten days later, I received a notice from the state telling me that a review showed that I hadn’t provided sufficient identification information. I was asked to provide more information, with the suggestion that I use a passport number or driver’s license. One would have thought that a passport would have been the primary document reference required for overseas citizens to identify themselves. However, neither state required that passport information.

As a swing state, it is good that Pennsylvania is more careful than California, but the system is appallingly flawed. If I’d thought about this earlier, I would have tried every state. One would hope and expect California to be the most lax in this regard.

