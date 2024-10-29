Where are the signs?

With just a week to go before the election, something strange is occurring. Living in the uberliberal Silicon Valley area of San Francisco, it dawned on me that there are no signs. No yard signs or bumper stickers touting the Harris-Walz candidacy. Oh, one might find an occasional example, but nothing like the past.

In 2016 there were Hillary yard signs everywhere and the “I’m with Her” tags on bumpers were ubiquitous. In 2020, the Biden Harris logo was plastered on Teslas throughout the area, and you can still see the faded remnants on vehicles in the Starbucks drive through.

This election season has plenty of signs for city councils, school boards, and state races, but little to none for the major presidential candidates. Obviously, the Trump voters are doing what conservatives always do in liberal California, keeping their head down and opinions to themselves. No overt display of their desire to return America to its previous standing in the world.

You would think that liberal democrats would be jumping at the opportunity to display their preference for the anointed Kamala and the frenetic Walz as saviors of democracy, however that does not appear to be happening. Why might that be?

Could the Harris-Walz ticket be saving their campaign funds for other, more critical battleground states and not printing signs and stickers for California, knowing that it is in the bag regardless?

Maybe in this era of hyperinflation the cost of producing yard signs has become overwhelming, like the cost of groceries and other essentials.

Or could it be the left-leaning voters are having an epiphany about what their party has done in nominating two of the most liberal (aka Marxist) candidates to ever run for the highest office in the land?

They have come to realize the “word salad queen” and Tampon Tim are not among the best and brightest, but what other choice do they have? Their TDS won’t allow them to even acknowledge that the country was better off four years ago than today. By forgoing the Harris-Walz yard sign or not adorning their bumper with a likeminded sticker, perhaps they are trying to avoid the perception that they are as lacking in common sense as their candidates.

Croydon P. Willoughby III is the nom-de-plume of a lifelong conservative entrepreneur living in the heart of the liberal San Francisco Bay area who wishes to remain anonymous to preserve business and personal relationships.

Image: RawPixel.com