Adolf Trump

The Democrat Party in America has been calling members of the Republican Party “Nazis” and Republican candidates “Hitler” for decades.

They libel the GOP because they are unable to debate issues, being generally on the opposite side from mainstream America.

Thus, Donald Trump is “Hitler,” as was W, his father, Reagan, Nixon and presumably Dwight Eisenhower -- who led the successful effort to defeat the Nazis.

The Nazi Party (Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei, or in English the National Socialist German Workers' Party), existed in Germany for 25 years.

It wasn’t the “National Fascist Party.”

The head of the party was a madman named Adolf Hitler.

Democrats insist the Nazis were “fascists,” suggesting that they know better than Nazis themselves about what the Nazi Party believed in.

Nazis were socialists, just like most Democrats and Bernie the Bum Sanders, who tried out for communism but was thrown out of the commune because he wouldn’t do any work.

Jonah Goldberg explained about Nazis and fascists in detail in his book Liberal Fascism, which caused liberal heads to explode when it was published.

The Nazis hated communists, who are socialists on steroids, but only differed with them on method, not the goal of achieving a worker’s paradise.

Because its editors are liberal, Wikipedia supports the Democrat version of history in its entries on both fascism and the Nazi Party. But it is a lie and the “people’s encyclopedia” does not let people edit it to provide balance.

Any meaningful political spectrum would range from totalitarian government on the left to anarchy on the right.

Fascism, which is what Benito Mussolini called his movement in Italy in the 1920s, was not “far right.” Mussolini was a dictator.

National socialist Adolf Hitler's Nazi Platform called for government funding of "higher education," "death" to "profiteers," "mother-and-child care," a "minimum wage," a "large progressive tax on capital," racial preferences, "rigidly secular" schools, "the nationalization of all enterprises," and widespread unionization.

Does that sound either Republican or “far right?”

In their Orwellian efforts to revise history, liberal Democrats count on the fact that few who lived through World War II remain and students don’t learn history anymore. Keeping democratic socialists out of power will help preserve truth and freedom.

Image: Das Bundesarchiv