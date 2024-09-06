Liz Cheney wants Kamala Harris to pick Sonia Sotomayor's replacement

Trump Derangement Syndrome is alive and well in Liz Cheney's head.

The former congresswoman and daughter of Vice President Dick Cheney will be voting for Vice President Kamala Harris in the election.

I guess that President Trump is more dangerous to our democracy than a woman who won't answer questions from reporters or anyone else.

This is the story:

“Because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris,” Cheney said in a video of remarks posted to X. The university separately provided a clip of Cheney’s remarks to NBC News. The former congresswoman said in her remarks that it is “crucially important” for people to understand that people do not have “the luxury of writing in candidates’ names, particularly in swing states.” The Harris campaign welcomed Cheney's support. "She is a patriot who loves this country and puts our democracy and our Constitution first," Harris campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement Wednesday night. "Vice President Harris will be a president for all Americans, regardless of political party. For any American who is looking to reject the chaos and division of Donald Trump, turn the page, and pursue a new way forward that protects our freedoms and defends the American values we all believe in, there is a place for you in the Harris-Walz coalition, and we will continue working to earn your support.”

Yes, we do not have the luxury of other options. All we have is Trump and an ultra-liberal from California. And there you have it. Liz is now a patriot. Gone are the days when her father was a war criminal and the devil. Amazing how that happens. I don't remember Democrats praising Rep. Cheney when she voted with President Trump. Again, amazing how quickly we go from war criminal to patriot. My suggestion is that Liz Cheney answer a simple question: Do you hate Trump that much that you want a President Harris filling the courts with liberal judges? Many are expecting Sonia Sotomayor to retire owing to ill health. A vote for Harris is a vote for Harris picking out the kind of justice Harris thinks should replace her. Does Liz really want Harris to appoint the same kind of judges they hate in Wyoming? Or the same kind of judicial activists that your father used to talk about in his own campaign? So TDS took another one over the line. My suggestion to Liz is to visit a psychiatrist and get Trump out of her head. It may bring some peace to her family. P.S.: Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License