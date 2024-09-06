My visit to Harrisburg to see a Donald Trump town hall meeting

Donald Trump held a town hall meeting in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, 16 days before Pennsylvania will start voting. The town hall replaced the Fox News debate that the Trump and Biden campaigns had agreed upon. Currently, the presidential race is a tossup, according to most reputable polls. It can very well be that Kamala Harris will be the next President of the USA.

Sean Hannity hosted the town hall for FOX News. Ten thousand people waited in for hours to attend the event. There were many media outlets present, as well as Eric Trump and Dave McCormick.

I was one of the 10,000, and here’s what I saw.

Image: Donald Trump at Harrisburg (cropped). YouTube screen grab.

President Trump explained that in the last election, Fake News ABC reported he was down 16 points to Biden in Wisconsin. That led many Trump supporters to skip voting because they thought Trump had already lost. In fact, Trump was down six points. If voters had known, that would have led to a higher voter turnout because people would feel their vote would make a difference.

What ABC News did is called voter suppression. Biden won Wisconsin because people looked at ABC’s poll showing Biden winning by 16 points and gave up hope. Ultimately, Biden won Wisconsin by 0.63 of a point. The election was stolen. Period.

As we can see, the same thing is happening in the media this year, and it can lead to the same outcome, as can problems with how votes are handled. I worked as an Election Day worker for the primaries to see if the system is still faulty and learned that it is no different than it was 20 years ago. (I will be working again on November 4, 2024, to help with the election process and to report my experience.)

As usual, President Trump’s humor and willingness to state the truth were brilliant. He brought down the house when he said, “You have to vote for me even if you don’t like me, even if you’re someone who can’t stand me or someone who hates my guts. You have to vote for me because Kamala is so bad and not an alternative.”

On the topic of fracking, the President pointed out that Kamala Harris has been a proponent of banning fracking but now she says that she is not opposed to it. Trump’s take is that fracking is of such importance to Pennsylvania shouldn’t risk taking a chance on Kamala Harris and her inconsistent policies. Further, he said that 500,000 people are employed because of fracking. Pennsylvania cannot afford to lose those jobs, and the related industries that depend on fracking. The two largest sites in the world implementing fracking are in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The president also informed attendees that the current government trajectory shows that there will not be enough funding for Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security because of the influx of illegal immigrants. They are receiving these benefits and are depleting the funds to the point of collapse. Trump said that if he is elected again, we will see the largest deportation process in the history of this country.

Donald Trump said that if he had been president, October 7th would never have happened. He explained that when he was president, Iran was broke. Under Biden, all hell broke loose because of his weak policies. Trump explained that the US has become a joke since Biden took office, that the world is blowing up, and that we are headed to World War 3. He added that, since he left office, the world has become a very dangerous place.

Trump reiterated his support for Israel. He said that Israel must ensure that an October 7th doesn’t occur again, and that it must do so as quickly as possible with as few deaths as possible. He boasted that he has a close relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

While I was in Harrisburg, I went to the Supermarket Giant. I was looking for cereal and saw nothing below $5. Milk was $3.35. Cottage Cheese was $3.50. Gas was $3.40 per gallon. My own state of New Jersey has been hit hard by inflation, too, but Pennsylvania seems especially hard-hit.

I spoke to many people while I was in Harrisburg and other cities, whether poor, middle-class, or wealthy. I did not meet one person who is happy with the economy. People cannot pay their bills.

Business is horrible in Pennsylvania. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania’s capitol, is dying. Hotels are rundown and invaded by illegal immigrants. There are many businesses in shopping centers that are out of business and many vacancy signs. I went into dozens of stores where the merchants told me that business has been trending downward the last four years and that this has been the worst year.

Vote, Pray, and Be Active!

(As a reminder about Biden’s world, Hamas has held the surviving hostages for 336 days.)