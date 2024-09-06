Kamala and Joe crow about that godawful jobs report

Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, and their administration and political allies are out crowing about the Labor Department's monthly jobs report:

President Biden and I continue our fight to expand opportunity and grow the middle class.



Since taking office, we have created nearly 16 million jobs. We have made great progress — and we are not stopping here. pic.twitter.com/YPD4BVgQXX — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 6, 2024

She was trying to shift the topic slightly to distract from the actual jobs report, which signalled an economic slowdown, same as Joe:

Thanks to our work to rescue the economy, nearly 16 million jobs have been created, wages and incomes are rising faster than prices, and Americans are opening small businesses at a record rate — millions of acts of hope and confidence in our economy. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 6, 2024

I saw another tweet featuring Biden praising the actual report earlier, but unless I'm mistaken, it seems to have been deleted.

The New York Times had some of it:

In a statement, President Biden hailed the August jobs data. “Thanks to our work to rescue the economy, nearly 16 million new jobs have been created, wages and incomes are rising faster than prices, businesses are investing in America, and millions of entrepreneurs are opening small businesses,” he said. “With inflation back down close to normal levels, it is important to focus on sustaining the historic gains we have made for American workers.”

Biden's allies are saying the same stuff he's been saying:

Today's #JobsReport shows our economy's robust strength under the Biden-Harris Administration:



➡️+142,000 jobs

➡️15.9 million jobs under @POTUS – more than any other Admin

➡️Unemployment rate fell to 4.2%

➡️Inflation below 3%



My full statement:https://t.co/YL6E3rC5f6 — Steny Hoyer (@RepStenyHoyer) September 6, 2024

So the ECONOMIC news...



During Biden term

Unemployment rate at 4.2%; 35th straight month of unemployment at or below 4.5%.



15.9 million jobs created, a record. https://t.co/3LDSnxhioF — Timothy McBride (@mcbridetd) September 6, 2024

Plus this, all "strong and steady."

Stability? It's gaslighting.

No wonder Kamala and Joe wanted to get away from that actual report.

The U.S. Employment Report for August, released today, showed significant problems, and a below-expectation readouts, suggesting a slowing economy that may be headed for recession. According to CNBC:

The U.S. economy created slightly fewer jobs than expected in August, reflecting a slowing labor market while also clearing the way for the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates later this month. Nonfarm payrolls expanded by 142,000 during the month, up from 89,000 in July and below the 161,000 consensus forecast from Dow Jones, according to a report Friday from the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Don't forget, that's before the expected downward revisions to come, because they always do:

Of course both prior months were revised sharply lower:



July revised lower by 25K from 114K to 89K

June revised lower by 61K from 179K to 118K https://t.co/S4UvWwg6Yd — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 6, 2024

Not only were jobs created below expectations, the details were exceptionally negative.

For one thing, the jobs gained were part-time jobs (read: no benefits) -- coming at the expense of full-time jobs.

Hey, who doesn't like juggling two or three jobs to make ends meet?

And the highest-paid jobs, such as those in manufacturing, business services, and information, took the biggest hits.

Remember this?

Biden-Harris Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su: "We don't just care about the number of jobs... We also care about the quality of those jobs."



Today's jobs report showed another drop of 24,000 quality jobs in the manufacturing sector. pic.twitter.com/dAJSH4aLvn — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 6, 2024

Well, the losses were in the "quality" jobs.

As with the ADP report on private-sector job payrolls I wrote about yesterday, the sectors with the highest-paying jobs were where the losses were:

The US has LOST ⬇️ 130,000 MANUFACTURING JOBS since January 2023.

During that time, Joe Biden + Kamala Harris racked up a budget DEFICIT of $3.5 TRILLION.

$3.5T deficit spending —>

130K jobs destroyed

This perfectly illustrates the failure of big-government + exposes the… https://t.co/lvW2HcqeRJ — Dagen McDowell (@dagenmcdowell) September 6, 2024

Business services, such as architects and law firms that serve businesses took even bigger hits than manufacturing jobs, as did information jobs, according to the ADP report which meshes well with the Labor Department report on all jobs created, including government jobs.

Like some fries with that?

Lastly, foreign-born workers got the lion's share of the jobs -- at the expense of locals.

Two stats are everything you need to know about the August jobs report:



Jobs for native born Americans over the last year: -1.3 million

Jobs for foreign-born workers over the last year: +2 million



Full time jobs: -438,000

Part times jobs: +527,000 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 6, 2024

Holy shit:

Foreign-born workers: +635K in August

Native-born workers: -1.325 MILLION in August



Yes, 1.3 million NATIVE-BORN Americans lost a job in August pic.twitter.com/7EC3H1KH5Y — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 6, 2024

Some stunning great replacement facts: Since July 2018, native-born Americans have lost 350K jobs. That means zero job creation for native-born workers in the past six years.



They have been replaced with 4.7 million non-native workers over this period. https://t.co/qt4KcrX4Wt pic.twitter.com/hKjoRGwhpo — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 6, 2024

Spot when the "great replacement" went from theory to fact https://t.co/vMMTZRLcFS pic.twitter.com/E7K0FIdAop — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 6, 2024

Which is why we are seeing this:

🚨🇺🇸CHUCK SCHUMER: OUR GOAL IS CITIZENSHIP FOR ALL 11M UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANTS



"The only way we're going to have a great future in America is if we welcome and embrace immigrants, the dreamers, and all of them.



Our ultimate goal is to help the dreamers but also create a path… pic.twitter.com/K3HVPvYBt5 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 5, 2024

Even Ian Bremmer, a committed liberal from the Soros wing of the Democrat party, says it's not good news:

not the jobs report dems want to see 3 months before the election pic.twitter.com/b2utwOebUk — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) September 6, 2024

Joe is out crowing, and so is Kamala Harris -- which might be explained by this:

Gasparino: The Problem With Kamala Harris Is You Get The Feeling She Doesn't Understand Basic Economic Issues https://t.co/4zhitbw35G — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) September 6, 2024

She's just wily enough to stay away from the details of the topic as she stumps for votes on the campaign trail, gibbering away about "tasty ranch dill pickles," but it's unlikely voters won't see what's happening. Bad economic slowdown brought on by inflation and government expansion in the works. Now it's being felt in jobs. Joe is out gaslighting because he's still desperate to save some scraps of his legacy, despite knowing he's going out like Jimmy Carter. Kamala, though, is trying to distract from the topic in order to ensure that the disaster sticks with Joe.

It's disgusting. She owns this. And there's not a thing she can say to not turn off voters from the hard reality of four more years of this failed administration.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License